$833,000 Investment in Policing for Meadow Lake

CANADA, November 11 - Released on November 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $833,000 to the City of Meadow Lake through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2025-26. This grant will fund seven existing RCMP officer positions in the community.

"Our government is committed to ensuring communities, like Meadow Lake, have the resources they need to stay safe and address public safety concerns facing their residents and communities," Crown Investments Corporation Minister and Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. "We are proud to strengthen the RCMP's ongoing work to prevent crime and keep people safe where they live, work and play."

This funding supports enhanced community policing throughout the city to ensure a safer community for the people of Meadow Lake and its surrounding region.

"Public safety remains a core priority for Meadow Lake City Council," Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour said. "We are fortunate that the ministry continues this significant funding, as it provides the stability needed to fully support all seven of our RCMP officers. This investment directly supports an essential component of our safety programs and helps protect the quality of life our citizens value."

Since 1998, the Government of Saskatchewan has provided funding to municipal police services across the province through the Municipal Police Grants program. In 2025-26, the province is supporting 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities across Saskatchewan.

