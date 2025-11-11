$833,000 to Support Policing in North Battleford

CANADA, November 11 - Released on November 10, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $833,000 in 2025-26 through the Municipal Police Grants program to support policing in the City of North Battleford. This funding will continue to support seven RCMP positions focused on proactive, community-based initiatives such as neighbourhood policing, public education and the Police and Crisis Team (PACT).

"This continued investment helps North Battleford RCMP focus on proactive policing and community connection, both of which are key to a safe and secure Saskatchewan," Health Minister and Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. "Our government is proud to continue supporting this important work in our communities."

The PACT initiative pairs police officers with mental health professionals to respond to calls involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, providing timely and coordinated intervention. These efforts help reduce strain on emergency and health services, while ensuring individuals in crisis are connected with appropriate supports.

"The City of North Battleford appreciates the continued financial support of seven RCMP members within the Battlefords Detachment," North Battleford Mayor Kelli Hawtin said. "Partnerships are essential to the safety and wellbeing of our community, and this important partnership plays a crucial role in ensuring the Battlefords RCMP detachment is equipped to deliver proactive and effective frontline services."

In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan is supporting 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities through the Municipal Police Grant program to fund targeted policing initiatives. The program has supported local police services across Saskatchewan since 1998.

