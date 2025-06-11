Saskatchewan Building Permit Growth Up 31.5 Per Cent, Leading the Nation

CANADA, June 11 - Released on June 11, 2025

Province's Strong Year-Over-Year Growth Ranks First Among the Provinces

Statistics Canada's latest figures indicate a 31.5 per cent increase from April 2024 to April 2025 (seasonally adjusted) in the value of building permits issued in Saskatchewan. The value reached $290 million (seasonally adjusted) in April 2025.

"The continued rise in building permits demonstrates how our strong economy is delivering for Saskatchewan people," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Our stable business environment and competitive incentives are bringing jobs, investments and opportunities to everyone who calls this province home."

Month-over-month figures also saw growth, with the value increasing 2.9 per cent from March 2025. Non-residential building permits increased by 57.1 per cent.

The total value of building permits represents the dollar value of construction permits for residential and non-residential buildings.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces for growth. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

Last year, the province released Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, in conjunction with the launch of the investSK.ca website. These initiatives are positioned to amplify growth in Saskatchewan, serving as pivotal instruments in driving further development.

