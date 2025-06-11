SPSA Fire Ban Revised to Area Between Provincial Forest and Churchill River

CANADA, June 11 - Released on June 11, 2025

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has revised the provincial fire ban, which came into effect at 5 p.m. on June 10, 2025. The ban now encompasses a smaller area of the province - the area north of the provincial forest boundary, up to the Churchill River. This is the area that was previously covered under the initial fire ban announced on May 8, 2025.

The fire ban continues to prohibit the use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs), any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the designated boundary. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District within the boundary.

"Although we have seen improved fire conditions in the far north, it is still critical that residents take every precaution to prevent wildfires," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "The SPSA strongly encourages all residents to do their part to prevent fire starts and for all municipalities to examine the fire risk in their area."

The SPSA encourages all other municipalities, rural municipalities and communities to examine fire risks in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

People can find an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips at saskpublicsafety.ca.

A list of fire restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board Crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

