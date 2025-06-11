CHÂTEAU MALARTIC-LAGRAVIÈRE RETURNS AS OFFICIAL WINE SUPPORTING PARTNER OF THE 2025 TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL

TRIBECA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Château Malartic-Lagravière is proud to return as the Official Wine Supporting Partner of the Tribeca Film Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious cultural events, co-founded by Robert De Niro. The 2025 edition is currently taking place in New York City from Wednesday, June 4 to Sunday, June 15, and promises to be one of the most dynamic yet, with talents such as Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Ben Stiller, Demi Lovato, Bryan Cranston, Octavia Spencer, and Darren Aronofsky expected to participate, along with musical performances by Miley Cyrus and Metallica.The Tribeca Film Festival is an annual event held in New York City, which was initiated to re-inspire lower Manhattan after the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. It celebrates several narratives in various forms, such as films, television, music, art, and immersive programming.Château Malartic-Lagravière Red 2016, along with DiamAndes Grande Réserve Chardonnay 2022—the family’s Argentinian domaine—were served at the Filmmakers Welcome Party on June 6, 2025 at the iconic Bowery Hotel, marking the festival’s official kickoff and welcoming actors, directors, and producers from across the global film industry.With this renewed collaboration, the Bonnie family reaffirms their belief in the deep and lasting bond between fine wine and cinematic storytelling. In addition to its long-standing presence at the American Cinematheque Awards since 2019, Château Malartic-Lagravière has also been the wine sponsor of major cultural institutions such as the amfAR Gala in Palm Beach, which it supported for the second time in March 2025. Its wines have also made on-screen appearances in Emily in Paris, Death on the Nile, and Taken II.###About Château Malartic-LagravièreGrand Cru Classé de Graves, Château Malartic-Lagravière is renowned for producing wines of great precision, elegance, and balance. Located in Léognan near Bordeaux, the estate lies on a historic, gravel-rich terroir that yields wines with depth, character, and strong aging potential.Since Alfred and Michèle Bonnie acquired the estate in 1997, Malartic has become a benchmark for sustainability and innovation. Today, under the direction of their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques, the Bonnie Family Estates span nearly 500 acres, including Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).Driven by a terroir-focused vision for almost three decades, the family has established Malartic as a reference for environmentally conscious viticulture, refined wine tourism, and a strong presence on the world’s top gastronomic tables.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.