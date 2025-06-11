Smokey Bones Cuts Prices on House Rack Ribs

The Smokey Bones House Rack is their signature imported baby back ribs. These award-winning ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed before being house-smoked for four hours and flavored with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce.

Brand makes bold inflation buster move with signature offering

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smokey Bones , the 'Masters of Meat,' is helping guests feel less of the economic squeeze by slashing prices on their award-winning, signature house ribs. Starting now, guests can enjoy the House Rack served with two sides and a slice of golden, toasted garlic bread for just $14.99 for the half-rack and $19.99 for a full-rack. Now, that’s some tasty relief!"With prices on the rise, we’re making it a little easier to enjoy your favorites by lowering the price of our signature House Ribs. This adjusted pricing gives guests an opportunity to enjoy a favorite at an even better value," said Hal Lawlor, President of Smokey Bones. "The best part is that we're making this price change permanent so that guests can be guaranteed a full meal at a great price on every visit."The Smokey Bones House Rack is their signature imported baby back ribs. These award-winning ribs are seasoned and hand-rubbed before being house-smoked for four hours and flavored with a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. The ribs are served with a choice of two sides and garlic bread.Smokey Bones offers a variety of sides that pair perfectly with its ribs, including BBQ Baked Beans, Creamy Coleslaw, Fire-Roasted Corn, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, and more.Want in on some meaty deals for your favorite meals? Join the Bones Club . The Smokey Bones rewards program enables loyal customers to earn points on every purchase, enjoy instant savings, receive birthday treats and exclusive offers, plus experience less wait time at the restaurants, and more. Signup is free. New members receive an instant $5 off reward and 50 points towards your next visit!For more information about Smokey Bones, including menu and locations, visit www.smokeybones.com About Smokey BonesThe ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails , and memorable moments in 54 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with valid military ID.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.