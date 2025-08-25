Handel's Ice Cream Opens Second Location in Santa Clarita, California

First 30 Guests Have a Chance to Win Free Ice Cream for a Year at Grand Opening on August 28

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel's Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, expands further in Southern California with its second location in Santa Clarita at the brand-new Sand Canyon Center. Guests can visit the new scoop shop at 16368 Village Way, where the grand opening kicks off Thursday, August 28 at 11 a.m. The first 30 guests, ages 18 and older, receive FREE ice cream for a year!* Additional guests will have the opportunity to spin the wheel for other Handel’s giveaways, including drawstring bags, cups, free cone cards and FREE ice cream for a year, while supplies last.Husband-and-wife duo Scott and Vanessa Sonnenberg lead the Sand Canyon Handel’s, with Vanessa becoming one of the first female Mexican franchisees for the brand. The Sonnenberg's have donated and continue to support through sales at their first store in Stevenson Ranch to A Child’s Hope Foundation, which supports orphanages worldwide. In 2023, the couple raised $100,000 to build a playground for an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.“We are thrilled to bring Handel’s Ice Cream to our community,” said Scott Sonnenberg, Co-owner of the Sand Canyon Handel’s Ice Cream. “Our family loves going out for ice cream, and we are excited to share the world’s best ice cream with our friends here in Santa Clarita.”Vanessa Sonnenberg, Co-owner of the Sand Canyon Handel’s Ice Cream, added, “I grew up in Mexico, where ice cream options were limited to chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla. Handel’s offers 48 flavors daily, and I cannot wait to share these fresh and fun flavors with our guests.”The 1,540-square-foot shop will operate as a walk-up location, and offers pick-up and delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, as well as catering services. The location serves 48 flavors and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.For more information about Handel’s Sand Canyon, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/sand-canyon/ or follow them on Instagram at @handels_scv.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel’s Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy began with Alice Handel. The brand later expanded under Lenny Fisher, growing from a single parlor to over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's makes ice cream by hand in small batches at each location, offering 48 flavors daily with more than 140 additional seasonal flavors.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.