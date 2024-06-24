Avaans Media Announces Return of PR Sprints for Consumer Products
The PR Sprints for consumer products are micro-campaigns for exclusively for consumer products, including consumer tech, home goods, and CPG.
“The feedback from consumer brands, especially on the Q4 PR Sprint is enthusiastic. It’s the perfect blend and timing because all the media is in place in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning PR agency Avaans Media is pleased to announce the return of the popular PR Sprint program. This special PR package which empowers holiday promotions and Q4 buying season is popular with consumer brands for its unheard-of flexibility and simplicity.
“The feedback from consumer brands, especially on the Q4 PR Sprint is enthusiastic. It’s the perfect blend and timing because all the media is in place in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Tara Coomans, Avaans Media founder.
New this year is a “build your own” package, which gives brands even more control over their earned and sponsored placements.
“Media placements build credibility with consumers at the exact right moment in the buying cycle, and today’s media offerings meet the consumer brand’s need for effective visible placements,” continued Coomans.
PR Sprint's “build your own” PR package provides consumer products, including DTC brands or wholesale consumer products from consumer tech and gadgets to home goods and CPG. The tailored earned media PR program works exceptionally well with affiliate programs and offers choices of influencer sampling and guaranteed placement options online and on television. Some options are limited.
Early registrants will benefit from guaranteed competitor exclusivity, inclusion in pitches and media requests that start as early as July, and the first choice of limited availability choices. PR Sprint registration is now open and will remain so until the spots are sold out or August 23, 2024, whichever comes first.
PR Sprints start in September and run through the end of November, with guaranteed placements throughout the time frame.
For more information on PR Sprints, please visit the FAQ Page
About Avaans Media
Avaans Media is the Top Boutique PR Firm in Los Angeles on Clutch.com and an Inc. Power Partner, providing digitally savvy public relations for emerging industries, ambitious brands, and purpose-driven organizations. From start-up through IPO, Avaans Media’s one-hundred percent executive-level team provides white-glove public relations strategies and services to a notable list of fast-growing companies in industries ranging from AI, cannabis, and drones to consumer products. Founded by Tara Coomans in 2008, Avaans Media is based in Los Angeles, California.
