CA Governor Hopeful Sharifah Hardie Rallies Community Support for Juneteenth Celebration with Yaba TV in Long Beach

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Candidate for California Governor Sharifah Hardie champions unity and heritage at Yaba TV’s Juneteenth event in Long Beach.

Juneteenth is a reminder that freedom is not just a moment in history, it is a responsibility we carry forward every day. Don’t sit this one out. Stand up, show up, and join us.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across California prepare to honor Juneteenth, candidate for California Governor, Sharifah Hardie will join Yaba TV’s First Annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration.This is an event dedicated to unity, heritage, and progress. The celebration, hosted by visionary media leader and longtime friend Elizabeth Sis Sia Yaba, will take place Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Golden Sails Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom in Long Beach from 7 PM to 11 PM.Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, marks the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. This year’s Yaba TV event, “Remembering Freedom Delayed and Honoring African Heritage,” brings together leaders, artists, and families from across Southern California to celebrate resilience and shared cultural roots.“Juneteenth is about more than just remembering the past. It is a call for unity and progress,” said Sharifah Hardie. “As we celebrate freedom, we must also work together to ensure true equity and opportunity for every Californian. I am proud to stand with Yaba and our community, and I invite everyone to join us, not just to honor our history, but to shape our future.”The evening features electrifying performances by Windy Barnes & The Influentials, and African dance troupes representing Senegal, Guinea, Nigeria, and Ghana. Guests will enjoy authentic African cuisine, a curated vendor marketplace, and appearances from local officials and community advocates. Confirmed special guests include Councilman Jonathan Bowers (Compton District 3), Mayor Emma Sharif (Compton), Mayor Tasha Cerda (Gardena), Mayor Rex Richardson (Long Beach), Councilmember Bridget Lewis (Torrance), and award-winning actor Idrees Degas.Elizabeth Sia Sia Yaba, CEO of Yaba Media Group and a cultural ambassador in Los Angeles for over 30 years, continues her tradition of using media and events to bring people together. Her leadership ensures Juneteenth is celebrated with authenticity and purpose."Juneteenth is important to grassroots Africans because the “slaves” in question were or are of African descent," said Yaba. "When Africans commemorate, it comes with singing and dancing, along with authentic cuisine, and that’s what we are doing on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at our Juneteenth cultural celebration. Juneteenth tells the struggle and fight of our forefathers, reminding us of the hard work of the enslaved for freedom."Hardie, who has dedicated her campaign to building bridges and empowering communities, encourages attendees to see Juneteenth as both a celebration and a call to action. “We need leaders who bring people together. My campaign is about unity, inclusion, and solutions that lift everyone. I hope those who value community and progress will support our vision for a better California and join us on June 14th.”Event Details:Date/Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 7 PM – 11 PMVenue: Golden Sails Hotel, Crystal Ballroom, 6285 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803Admission: Free parking; families and all communities welcomeInfo & VIP Reservations: https://yabatvlosangeles.com or Sarah Downs at 562-833-8294About Sharifah Hardie:Sharifah Hardie is a business leader, media entrepreneur, and candidate for California Governor. Committed to unity, innovation, and empowerment, she works to ensure every Californian has a voice and a future.About Yaba TV:Founded in 1992, Yaba TV Los Angeles is a leading multicultural media platform celebrating Black excellence, heritage, and unity. Broadcasting weekly on KCAL-9 Los Angeles and reaching viewers worldwide, Yaba TV continues to champion diversity, culture, and empowerment.Support unity and progress, join Sharifah Hardie’s campaign for a better California. Follow @SharifahHardie and visit https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com to donate and get involved.

