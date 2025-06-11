Introducing the Fall 2025 Rehab Graduate Fairs

Rehab Graduate Fairs logo

Building Bridges Between Future Rehab Professionals and Top Graduate Programs

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rehab Graduate Fairs is thrilled to announce its Fall 2025 series of in‑person events designed to connect prospective graduate students with leading Physical Therapy (PT), Athletic Training (AT), and Occupational Therapy (OT) programs across the United States. The goal of these fairs is to connect potential students with graduate programs in PT, AT, and OT.The fall marks the inaugural Rehab Graduate Fairs, and the fairs will take place every fall and spring. This initial fair circuit will connect programs with students in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Florida, New York, and more. Exhibitor registration is now open for all PT, AT, and OT programs, and space is limited on a first-come-first-served basis.“We are so excited to announce the Rehab Graduate Fairs,” says Amber Hall, Co-founder and Director of Event Planning. “There’s absolutely a need for a recruitment fair for PT, AT, and OT students. They usually get lost in the shuffle of medical fairs, so we cannot wait to help with these fairs.”Schedule for Fall 2025 Rehab Graduate FairsBoise, IdahoBozeman, MontanaEugene, OregonFort Collins, ColoradoLincoln, NebraskaLos Angeles, CaliforniaNew York, New YorkOrlando, FloridaPullman, WashingtonReno, NevadaSacramento, CaliforniaRegistration for all fairs is free for students and parents. Each event is expected to have 200+ registered students. Students are encouraged to register early to get special invitations to webinars, special events, and scholarship opportunities. Students will benefit from:One‑on‑one meetings with admissions representativesInfo sessions providing in-depth information about specific programsPanel discussions with local leaders of industryApplication advice provided directly from admission officersRehab Graduate Fairs connects qualified students with graduate programs in Physical Therapy (PT), Athletic Training (AT), and Occupational Therapy (OT). The fairs leverage over 20 years of combined expertise in university marketing, recruitment, admissions, and event planning in its founders. Headquartered in Utah, Rehab Graduate Fairs is able to service colleges and universities across the US. The fairs are at select locations where there is a large student population with limited access to graduate programs in PT, AT, and OT. rehabgraduatefairs.com.

