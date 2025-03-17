Free MCAT Course by Altius Test Prep

Altius Test Prep launches a new Free MCAT Course designed to help all students prepare for the MCAT regardless of financial status

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altius Test Prep , a leader in quality MCAT preparation, has launched a new Free MCAT Course for MCAT preparation. This new Free MCAT Course is a 30-day course designed to help students prepare for the MCAT, determine if a structured MCAT course is needed to help them get the needed MCAT score for admissions into their dream school, and understand the quality of MCAT prep provided by Altius.The Free MCAT Course offers students weekly live classes, personalized tutoring sessions, and access to experienced mentors—each of whom has scored 520+ on the MCAT or holds a 5-star rating. In addition, students will receive practice exams, detailed exam reviews, and other resources when paired with the Altius MCAT First Aid Kit.Designed with a curriculum grounded in memory science and backed by proven learning strategies, the Free MCAT Course provides students with a structured syllabus, clear progress evaluation tools, and a comprehensive study experience. Participation in the course comes with expectations, including homework and deadlines to ensure accountability and success.If a student after 30 days has proven they are committed to studying hard and are dedicated to getting a high score on the MCAT, they may be eligible to continue studies for free. Altius provides a list of tasks for qualified students to accomplish that would allow them to continue their studies for free.Students can now register for the Free MCAT Course online. No credit card is required to enroll.For more information or to sign up for the Free MCAT Course, please visit AltiusTestPrep.com.About Altius Test PrepAltius is a global leader in quality MCAT preparation. It is proudly based in the USA and has a 20+ year history of helping students succeed in the MCAT. Altius Founder and CEO, Lauren Curtis, developed superior study materials and methodologies as he prepared for the MCAT, and has since grown Altius to be recognized by students, parents, and institutions as a leader of quality MCAT prep. Altius has helped students earn an average 516.4 MCAT score with over half of all Altius graduates scoring in the 90th percentile. Students choose Altius when MCAT scores matter. AltiusTestPrep.com

