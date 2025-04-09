Free Airfare Offered for MCAT Summer Immersion

Altius Test Prep covers airfare for students studying in MCAT Summer Immersion

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altius Test Prep, a leader in high-quality MCAT preparation , offers free airfare for students in its MCAT Summer Immersion program. Airfare will be covered for students who fly into Salt Lake City International Airport or Provo Airport to study in Altius' Summer Immersion.Every year students fly to Utah from all across the United States to focus on MCAT prep during the summer. Altius' Summer Immersion is designed to provide an exclusive, distraction-free environment for students committed to mastering the MCAT, Summer Immersion offers a rigorous 13-week curriculum that prepares students for success in the upcoming admissions cycle.The Summer Immersion program offers students the opportunity to fully dedicate their summer to MCAT preparation, with direct access to expert tutors, mentors, and advisors. Altius’ team of tutors, all of whom have scored 520+ on the MCAT and hold admission offers from three or more medical schools, provide personalized guidance and support throughout the program. In past years, the program has included guest speakers such as admissions advisors from top medical schools, including Harvard, who offer invaluable insights into the medical school application process."The Summer Immersion program is perfect for those who want to give their full attention to the MCAT without distractions," said Jason Hall, Vice President of Marketing at Altius Test Prep. "While some students may choose to balance studying with work or school, Summer Immersion is specifically designed for individuals who are ready to focus exclusively on the MCAT and maximize their chances for success."“It’s the best MCAT prep course in the states,” said Jin Lee, graduate of Altius Summer Immersion. “The summer program has been great because I love studying with others who care about getting a good score.”Students can choose between two flexible options: attending in-person sessions near the Altius office in Provo, Utah, or participating remotely through live online classes. Both formats provide the same level of intensive instruction and preparation, ensuring that every student is fully equipped for the MCAT. Students can also choose start dates in May and June.Registration for Summer Immersion is now open and is available at AltiusTestPrep.com

