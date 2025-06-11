Karen A. Boxell’s Tuckaway Retreat Earns Praise from the Hollywood Book Reviews

Celebrate Friendship, Courage, and Unexpected Adventure in This Gripping Young Adult Tale

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen A. Boxell ’s compelling novel Tuckaway Retreat has recently received a spotlight review from the prestigious Hollywood Book Review, underscoring its heartfelt storytelling and thrilling narrative. Set in the tranquil mountains of Vermont, the book invites readers on a summer camp adventure filled with wonder, discovery, and suspense.At the heart of Tuckaway Retreat is a group of eight teenagers, four girls and four boys, who come together from different walks of life to spend a summer immersed in nature and newfound friendship. What begins as a journey of simple camp activities soon evolves into a deeper experience of personal growth, bonding, and bravery. Whether paddling through river rapids or diving into cool, clear lakes, the teens’ days are filled with exhilarating moments that shape their perspectives and uncover their hidden strengths.But the serenity of the retreat is soon disrupted by danger. A menacing villain, his sly sidekick, and the unexpected presence of a protective mother bear introduce elements of suspense that keep readers turning pages. When one of the campers is suddenly kidnapped, the group must rise to the challenge, relying on their courage, loyalty, and quick thinking to confront the threat and bring their friend back safely.The Hollywood Book Review praises Tuckaway Retreat for its vivid storytelling and meaningful themes, describing it as “an adventurous, heartwarming, and emotionally rich novel that balances suspense and life lessons with ease.” The review applauds Boxell’s talent for capturing the essence of youth and adventure, and for crafting a story that resonates with both teens and adult readers alike.Karen A. Boxell masterfully blends the timeless excitement of summer camp with the tension of a gripping mystery, making Tuckaway Retreat a standout in the young adult genre. It’s a reminder of how unforgettable one summer can be, especially when it’s marked by courage, friendship, and the unexpected.Tuckaway Retreat is available now through major online retailers. Don’t miss the chance to experience a summer filled with adventure, mystery, and the powerful bonds of friendship.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books. Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

