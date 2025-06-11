Pop Sensation Ashley Paul to Set the Stage on Fire at Las Vegas and Chicago PRIDE Festivals

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising EDM-pop artist Ashley Paul is gearing up for back-to-back powerhouse performances at two of the nation’s most iconic LGBTQ+ celebrations — Las Vegas PRIDE and Chicago PRIDE — bringing her high-voltage energy, undeniable vocals, and message of love to the main stages this Pride season.Known for her chart-topping dance anthems and emotionally charged performances, Ashley continues to connect deeply with LGBTQ+ audiences through her empowering lyrics and fearless authenticity. With two major Pride appearances on her summer schedule, fans can expect a show that’s as electric as it is heartfelt.Vegas Lights, Pride NightsAt Las Vegas PRIDE, set for June 14rh 2025 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Ashley will join a vibrant lineup of talent for the annual Pride Night Festival. The event, organized by the Southern Nevada Association of Pride, Inc. (SNAPI), draws thousands each year and is a true celebration of love, identity, and community.Ashley shared her excitement about hitting the Vegas stage:“Las Vegas PRIDE is all about energy, passion, and visibility. I’m beyond honored to be part of it and perform for a crowd that knows how to love loud and live proud.”Chicago Heats UpFollowing her Vegas debut, Ashley will head to Chicago PRIDE, one of the largest and most celebrated Pride events in the country. From colorful parades to unforgettable mainstage performances in Grant Park and Boystown, Chicago PRIDE is a multi-day festival rooted in activism, inclusion, and pure joy.Ashley’s performance is expected to blend high-energy choreography, crowd favorites, and new music — all tailored for a crowd that’s ready to celebrate in full color.“Performing at Chicago PRIDE is a dream,” Ashley said. “The history, the heart, the people — it’s everything. I’m bringing the love, the lights, and the fire.”More Than Music — A MovementAshley Paul’s presence at both PRIDE events goes beyond performance. Her career has long echoed themes of self-expression, resilience, and liberation — values that deeply resonate within the LGBTQ+ community. Whether she’s headlining a festival or connecting with fans online, Ashley remains committed to using her platform to promote equality, joy, and unapologetic self-love.As Pride season kicks into high gear, one thing is certain: Ashley Paul isn’t just performing — she’s making a statement.Follow Ashley PaulFor more info on PRIDE events:

