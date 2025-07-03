Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper Donates 40 PCs, Printers & Cabling to New Road School of Somerset

Lynne Spencer - Lindabury, Karl Anuskowitz and Pam Attner, New Road Teachers, Nate Meidlinger, Student Donated Technology New Road School Mission Statement

Donation Marks School’s Largest-Ever Technology Gift, Expanding Access to Digital Tools for Students with Learning and Social Challenges

Our firm believes that community progress begins in our local schools. By supporting New Road School’s mission we are investing in young people who will lead fulfilling, productive lives.” — Eric Levine

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper proudly announces its donation of 40 desktop computers, printers, and accompanying cabling to the New Road School of Somerset . This marks the largest technology equipment donation the school has ever received, according to Karl Anuskowitz, who leads the institution’s Technology Program.New Road School of Somerset is a New Jersey-approved private school for students ages 12 to 21 with learning, language and social challenges. Through its Micro community model—an immersive, miniature “town” on campus—and hands-on Career Education and Transition initiatives, the school equips students with essential academic and life skills in a supportive environment. Eric Levine , President of Lindabury, stated, “Our firm believes that community progress begins in our local schools. By supporting New Road School’s mission—building confidence and competence through personalized education—we are investing in young people who will lead fulfilling, productive lives.”The donation includes:• 40 desktop PCs• Network-grade printers• Structured cablingThis contribution enhances the school’s already robust tech infrastructure, including Chromebooks, iPads, and desktop systems used daily in classrooms, labs, and their PACT (Professional Academy of Careers & Technology).About Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & CooperLindabury is a full-service law firm with a longstanding commitment to supporting educational programs, local nonprofits, and community initiatives across New Jersey. Through volunteerism, and in-kind contributions, the firm works to strengthen educational opportunities and foster civic engagement.About New Road School of SomersetLocated at 2200 Cottontail Lane in Somerset, NJ, New Road School serves approximately 135 students with tailored academic and career-focused education. Students benefit from small class sizes, one-to-one instruction, and the school’s signature Micro community model—a simulated town with functional businesses and training centers. Its career and transition programs include the PACT program, delivering specialized training in areas such as A+ and C Tech certification, pharmacy tech, dental assisting, culinary arts, and more.

