Lindabury Law Firm Makes School Supply Donation to Foster Academic Success

Empowering Young Minds: Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper Donates to Saint John the Apostle Catholic School Students

We are proud to support Saint John the Apostle Catholic School and help provide students with the resources that support their academic journey.” — Eric B. Levine

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper has made a donation of essential school supplies to benefit elementary and middle school students at Saint John the Apostle Catholic School in Clark, NJ.As part of its ongoing commitment to community support, the firm collected and donated needed classroom materials to ensure that students are well-equipped for academic success throughout the school year.“We are proud to support Saint John the Apostle Catholic School and help provide students with the resources that support their academic journey,” said Eric B. Levine , President of Lindabury. “Since our firm’s founding 70 years ago, Lindabury has remained committed to supporting local organizations who work to build stronger communities.”Saint John the Apostle Catholic School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, is known for fostering academic excellence and developing students into compassionate, responsible leaders prepared to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.About Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & CooperLindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper is a mid-sized general practice law firm, located in Central New Jersey. From offices in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, the firm serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Lindabury provides litigation and transactional counsel to a broad spectrum of clients, including corporations, privately held businesses, insurance firms, healthcare institutions, trade associations, employee benefit funds, banks and financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

