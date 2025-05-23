Lindabury Law Firm Welcomes its 2025 Summer Associates

Lindabury Alix Gallipoli Jordan DeCrescente

Two promising law students, Alix Gallipoli and Jordan DeCrescente, join the firm for a summer of hands-on legal experience and mentorship.

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper , is pleased to welcome Alix Gallipoli and Jordan DeCrescente to its 2025 Summer Associate Program. Both law students have outstanding academic and professional backgrounds and will spend the summer gaining hands-on legal experience and mentorship across the firm’s various practice areas.Alix Gallipoli is a 2026 J.D. candidate at Rutgers University School of Law, where she is a Staff Editor of the Rutgers Business Law Review. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University and previously worked as a paralegal in the New York office of an international law firm.Jordan DeCrescente is a 2026 J.D. candidate at Seton Hall University School of Law. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from The George Washington University. Prior to starting law school, Jordan gained valuable legal experience as a legal intern at several law firms in New Jersey, Washington, DC, and Virginia Beach, VA.“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s summer associate class to the firm,” said Eric Levine, President of Lindabury. “Working alongside our attorneys, Alix and Jordan will receive real-world legal experience and comprehensive training across a wide variety of the firm’s practice areas. We look forward to their contributions and a summer of learning, collaboration and growth.”Lindabury’s Summer Associate Program offers law students hands-on legal experience through direct collaboration with the firm’s partners and associates. Alongside substantive legal work, the program includes luncheons and social events designed to foster both professional growth and personal connections within the firm.About Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C. is a mid-sized general practice law firm, located in Central New Jersey. From offices in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, the firm serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Lindabury provides litigation and transactional counsel to a broad spectrum of clients including corporations, privately held businesses, insurance firms, healthcare institutions, trade corporations, employee benefit funds, banks and financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, and individuals.

