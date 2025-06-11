Sharifah Hardie, Candidate for California Governor, Responds to ICE Raids Amid Trump and Newsom Social Media Feud

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Amid ICE operations and an online feud between Trump and Newsom, Sharifah Hardie calls for healing, compassion, and people-first leadership in LA.

When leaders turn to social media feuds in times of crisis, the people pay the price. I know the pain of seeing a city burn and the fear that lingers long after the headlines fade.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles is experiencing another wave of uncertainty and distress as new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations are reported throughout the city. According to community leaders and local observers, there has been a marked increase in ICE activity over the past week, with agents conducting raids in neighborhoods across Los Angeles. These actions have sparked protests, heightened fear among immigrant families, and reignited longstanding tensions within communities already facing economic challenges and social divisions.At the same time, California Governor Gavin Newsom and former President Donald Trump have engaged in a highly publicized feud on social media, exchanging pointed remarks and viral videos as national attention intensifies. Many residents are watching their leaders prioritize online disputes while families grapple with the real-life consequences of policy and enforcement on the ground. Sharifah Hardie , candidate for California Governor in 2026, issued the following statement:“As someone who grew up just blocks from the intersection of Florence and Normandie during the L.A. Riots, I carry the trauma and lasting impact of seeing my city engulfed in chaos. I remember the fires, the fear, and the deep uncertainty that haunted our neighborhoods. I’ve watched our city endure again in the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy. These are not abstract political moments, these are deeply personal, traumatic events that leave scars on entire generations.”“Today, I see those same patterns repeating as ICE operations tear through our neighborhoods. Families are living in fear. Children are afraid to go to school. Community trust is eroded. And instead of finding leadership and comfort in our highest officials, we see Governor Newsom and President Trump locked in a public feud, trading insults and songs on social media while the real needs of Californians go unaddressed. This is not the America I believe in.”Hardie continued:“In this critical moment, what Los Angeles, and our nation, needs most is not another war of words, but a real commitment to peace, understanding, and healing. While leaders on both sides argue online, families in our communities are struggling with fear, uncertainty, and division. We cannot allow political grandstanding to distract us from the real pain and disruption happening on our streets.”“Leadership is not about scoring points or fueling division. It’s about listening, empathizing, and finding solutions that put people first. The America I believe in is better than this. We must focus on what unites us; our shared hopes for safety, dignity, and opportunity, not what divides us. As a candidate for California Governor, I am committed to bringing Californians together and moving us forward, beyond fear and toward healing.”Hardie’s campaign calls on all elected officials, at every level, to rise above partisan squabbling and to prioritize the wellbeing of the people they serve.“These are devastating times that will have repercussions for years to come and shape the future for generations. Our communities deserve leadership rooted in empathy, accountability, and unity. I urge every leader, regardless of party, to remember the people behind the headlines and to act in the best interests of all Californians.”Join the Movement for Unity:As Governor of California, Sharifah Hardie advocates for unity, inclusiveness, and economic opportunity for all. Sharifah Hardie believes every Californian’s voice matters, and she encourages everyone to be a part of the change.To make your voice heard, register to vote today at: https://registertovote.ca.gov To support Sharifah Hardie for Governor, to donate and help spread the message of unity, visit: https://www.SharifahHardieForGovernor.com

