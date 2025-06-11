Nouveau Wellness Concierge Brings Personalized, Science-Backed Wellness to Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new wellness concierge has recently opened in Beverly Hills, emphasizing accessibility, science, and personalization. Nouveau Wellness Concierge, founded by Filipino-American entrepreneur Kathleen “Frankie” Francesca, offers tailored services that meet clients wherever they are in their wellness journeys.

After working for over eight years as the President of a regenerative medicine company, Frankie saw a major gap in the industry. Many wellness businesses focused only on treating symptoms or selling generic experiences. Few took the time to understand the whole person, which inspired her to create Nouveau, a concierge-style wellness service that brings hospitality and advanced science together in one space. It is a concept that reflects Frankie’s own lifestyle values as a health-conscious woman, mother, and entrepreneur.

Frankie’s background in regenerative medicine and experience in wellness services have allowed her to bring clinical insight and operational knowledge to the venture. At Nouveau, each client encounter begins with a personalized consultation to identify individual goals and challenges, whether related to hormonal imbalances, fatigue, aging, or other issues. Nouveau’s offerings include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), custom facials, advanced aesthetic procedures, nutrition support, weight loss programs, and comprehensive lab testing. These services are meant to uncover and address root causes of health concerns, not just treat symptoms. The company’s approach uses evidence-based practices, particularly in areas that are often misunderstood or underdiagnosed, such as insulin resistance, thyroid dysfunction, and perimenopause. The team works closely with clients to build sustainable plans that are both realistic and effective.

One of Nouveau’s notable developments is Neu Skin One, a skincare line created by Frankie that integrates regenerative ingredients like Wharton’s jelly and MSC-derived exosomes. Backed by science, these ingredients support skin repair, hydration, and anti-aging at the cellular level. The line includes a serum and moisturizer, both of which are used in Nouveau’s facial treatments and sold for at-home use. The skincare products are also designed to complement internal wellness programs, offering a multi-layered approach to aesthetic and health improvements. And while the practice is located in Beverly Hills, Frankie emphasizes that the mission of Nouveau is broader.

Nouveau Wellness Concierge is now open to the public. For more information or to schedule an initial consultation, interested individuals can contact the Beverly Hills location or visit https://nouveauwc.com/.



