Beauty Avenue Las Vegas Named Finalist in the Prestigious BeautyMatter 2025 Awards.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Avenue by Telese Beauty Inc is thrilled to announce that we have been named a finalist for Best indie Retailer in the 2025 BeautyMatter Awards. The BeautyMatter Awards have become a benchmark for excellence, and the ultimate accolade for businesses operating across the global beauty ecosystem. This honor recognizes our commitment to innovation, excellence, and leadership.

"This nomination is a reflection of our team's passion for creating a luxury beauty assortment of brands and products together with showcasing the latest age defying technologies for home use" - Ronen Tregerman Co Founder Beauty Avenue

The BeautyMatter Awards shine a spotlight on companies across the entire beauty value chain, from multinational giants to rising indie stars, ensuring that everyone involved in bringing products, brands, and services to life for consumers around the world has the chance to be recognized.

““In a world that has become increasingly transactional, we remain committed to recognizing good work based solely on merit,” said BeautyMatter founder and CEO, Kelly Kovack. “When someone is recognized as a BeautyMatter Award finalist, it’s because they put in the work to be the best.”

Judging is conducted by a diverse panel of independent experts, selected for their deep category knowledge. Entries were rigorously evaluated based on relevancy, impact, and innovation. This year’s finalists represent the cutting edge of the beauty industry, a showcase of creativity, progress, and meaningful change.

"Numerous beauty industry award ceremonies tend to be politicized or connected to product promotion. In contrast, the BeautyMatter Awards stand out as a refreshing and dynamic experience. Their vibrancy, rawness, and edginess align precisely with the industry pulse that BeautyMatter understands so well.” - Dr. Robb Akridge, Founder & CEO of Opulus Labs and BeautyMatter Awards judge.

For the full list of finalists, visit beautymatter.com. Winners for BeautyMatter’s 2025 Awards will be announced on their website and across their social media channels on August 4th.

About BeautyMatter:

The rules of engagement have changed, and success requires a lens that is cross-vertical and looks beyond the obvious confines of the industry. As a group of brand builders, operators, and investors, we don’t just cover the news; we understand how to provide crucial context, making information and data actionable. BeautyMatter is recognized globally as an essential resource for beauty insiders, filling the void, connecting the dots, and providing a perspective that is informed, analytical, and has a compelling point of view. We curate, cultivate, and create content that informs and inspires those defining the future of beauty. We believe real connection happens organically, and everything we do is aimed at creating value for our global community.

