MAYARI Founder and Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 Highlight Red Carpet Brand Debut at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

Marie Matteucci MAYARI Founder and Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 MAYARI Spokesperson Ashley Tesoro Highlight Red Carpet Brand Debut at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting and glamorous evening, Beauty Avenue MGM Grand Hotel and Casino hosted an exceptional launch celebration for MAYARI Beauty, the innovative skincare line founded by renowned clinical esthetician Marie Matteucci. The appearance of Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 spokesperson Ashley Tesoro highlighted the launch, adding an extra element of elegance and grace to the event.

The red carpet evening was a significant occasion, emphasizing the collaboration between Tesoro, a distinguished beauty queen, actress, and singer, and Matteucci. Tesoro, known for her dedication to natural skincare, brings her experience and charm to her role as the spokesperson for MAYARI Beauty, reflecting the brand's commitment to promoting natural beauty and top-tier skincare solutions.

Marie Matteucci, the driving force behind MAYARI Beauty, expressed her excitement about the launch. She stated, "Creating MAYARI Beauty has been a journey of passion and dedication. Seeing our vision come to life at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, with the support of Ashley Tesoro, is a dream realized."

The event drew substantial media attention and captivated beauty enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Attendees enjoyed an exclusive preview of MAYARI Beauty's groundbreaking products, such as the highly anticipated MAYARI AM Serum—QUENCH and the MAYARI PM Serum—LUMINESCE.

Cheryl Forrester, representing Beauty Avenue, shared her enthusiasm for the event, saying, "Hosting the launch of MAYARI Beauty at our MGM Grand Hotel and Casino location has been a highlight of our year. We are excited to introduce Marie Matteucci's exceptional skincare line to our clientele. Ashley Tesoro's presence brought an extra layer of prestige to the evening."

Known for its extensive selection of premium beauty products, Beauty Avenue continues to set the standard for luxury beauty retail on the Las Vegas Strip. Adding MAYARI Beauty to their offerings signifies a commitment to innovative and natural beauty solutions.

Matteucci also discussed the future of MAYARI Beauty, highlighting her vision for growth and the brand's potential impact on the skincare industry. "We aim to continue developing products that not only meet the highest standards of quality but also align with our philosophy of enhancing natural beauty through scientifically-backed formulations. We are looking forward to future collaborations with Beauty Avenue," she remarked.

For more information, visit https://beautyavenuelasvegas.com.

About Beauty Avenue

Beauty Avenue is a leading luxury beauty retailer offering a wide range of premium hair care products, styling tools, makeup, and cosmetics designed for diverse skin and hair types. With flagship stores located in Mandalay Bay Hotel, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Beauty Avenue has become synonymous with excellence in the Las Vegas beauty market. Founded by experts with deep industry knowledge, Beauty Avenue is dedicated to curating an exclusive collection of the finest beauty brands and products.