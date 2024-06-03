Natural beauty takes center stage at Beauty Avenue Caesars Palace featuring Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 and MAYARI Founder

MAYARI Launch at Beauty Avenue Caesars Palace. Photo by ANNELI ADOLFSSON

Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 Spokesperson for MAYARI Beauty joins Founder - to Grace Beauty Avenue Caesars Palace for Special Appearance.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beauty Avenue Caesars Palace proudly hosted a spectacular appearance by MAYARI Beauty founder Marie Matteucci and spokesperson Mrs. Universe 2023-2024 Ashley Tesoro to celebrate the MAYARI Beauty line now available at the popular Las Vegas retail store.

The collaborative appearance of Tesoro, a renowned pageant queen, actress, and singer, alongside Matteucci, an esteemed clinical esthetician and beauty expert, showcased the unique qualities of MAYARI Beauty and the brand's dedication to promoting natural beauty and skincare excellence.

Matteucci, the visionary behind MAYARI Beauty, expressed her excitement about appearance, commenting, "Creating MAYARI Beauty has been a labor of love and dedication. Seeing our vision come to life is truly a dream come true. It's very exciting to be able to promote our brand at Beauty Avenue."

The appearance attracted local media coverage and the attention of beauty enthusiasts and industry professionals. Guests had a chance to learn more about MAYARI Beauty's groundbreaking products, including the highly anticipated MAYARI AM Serum QUENCH and the MAYARI PM Serum LUMINESCE.

Cheryl Forrester, spokesperson for Beauty Avenue, remarked, "We are thrilled to introduce Marie Matteucci's exceptional skincare line, MAYARI Beauty, to our clientele. Having such a stunning example of elegance from Mrs. Universe made it even more exciting. She is such an exceptional woman that her endorsement of the brand is truly compelling."

Beauty Avenue, known for its extensive selection of high-quality beauty products, continues to set the standard for luxury beauty retail on the Las Vegas Strip. Including MAYARI Beauty in their lineup marks a significant milestone, reflecting the retailer's dedication to embracing innovative and natural beauty solutions.

Marie Matteucci also spoke about the future of MAYARI Beauty, emphasizing her vision for the brand's growth, "We aim to continue developing products that not only meet the highest standards of quality but also align with our philosophy of enhancing natural beauty through scientifically-backed formulations. We are looking forward to continuing to collaborate with Beauty Avenue."

For more information, visit Beauty Avenue at https://beautyavenuelasvegas.com.

About Beauty Avenue

Beauty Avenue is a premier luxury beauty chain offering an array of hair products, tools, makeup, and cosmetics tailored for all skin and hair types. With prime locations at Mandalay Bay Hotel, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, Beauty Avenue has become an integral part of the iconic Las Vegas beauty scene. Founded by industry veterans, Beauty Avenue prides itself on providing a curated selection of top-tier beauty brands and products.