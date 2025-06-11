Local community unites for 'Together in a Day' to transform homes and lives for Georgia families

One-day volunteer effort brings critical safety upgrades and renewed hope to families affected by dementia and Alzheimer's disease

We are incredibly proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia and so many dedicated community organizations for this ‘Together in a Day’ event"” — Charlie Hall

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of community solidarity, Family Hospice and the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, are joining forces to host a "Together in a Day" community service day on June 20, 2025. This one-day volunteer effort will provide vital repairs and safety modifications to pre-selected homes, changing the lives of local Athens, Georgia, families affected by Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.The initiative aims to enable individuals living with dementia to remain safe and comfortable in their homes for as long as possible. By tackling essential home improvements, such as installing ramps and adding crucial safety features, this "Together in a Day" directly addresses both the physical and emotional needs of these families. The goal is to empower them to navigate the complexities of Alzheimer's and dementia with greater dignity and peace of mind, all through the collective power of a compassionate community.The day will kick off with a private event at 8:30 a.m. at Family Hospice’s Athens office, 624 S. Milledge Ave., Suite 101, with a grab-and-go breakfast. Following breakfast, attendees will hear remarks from representatives of the Alzheimer’s Association and local community leaders.At 9:30 a.m., volunteers from Family Hospice and local construction professionals from Lake Country Glass and Mirror, along with support from the American Red Cross and Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, will fan out across the area. Their mission: to complete all pre-selected home modifications within a single day, showcasing the extraordinary impact a united community can have."We are incredibly proud to partner with the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia and so many dedicated community organizations for this ‘Together in a Day’ event," said Charlie Hall, CEO of Family Hospice. "Witnessing our community come together to directly impact the safety and well-being of families facing Alzheimer's and dementia is inspiring. Every modification we make, every ramp we install, is a step toward ensuring individuals can live with dignity and support in their own homes for as long as possible."Media are invited to attend the breakfast, hear remarks from event organizers, and accompany volunteer teams to project sites.For more information on available resources and upcoming initiatives, visit the Family Hospice website or the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter website ***About Family Hospice:Family Hospice is a trusted hospice care organization providing compassionate, quality care for end-of-life needs to families in Georgia and South Carolina. The mission of Family Hospice is to serve those battling terminal illnesses by enhancing their quality of life and preserving their dignity while providing medical guidance during difficult times. For more information, visit www.homewithfamily.com About Alzheimer’s Association:The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit www.alz.org ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.