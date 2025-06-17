ESTsoft and ElevenLabs Partner to Bring Natural AI Dubbing to PERSO.ai

ESTsoft logo Perso.ai logo Carles Reina from ElevenLabs with ESTsoft CEO Sangwon Chung

Cultural Intelligence technology achieves 90% cost reduction while preserving authenticity across 70+ languages

We’re not just solving content translation challenges. We’re building the foundation for how global content will be created, shared and consumed during the next decade.” — Sangwon Chung, CEO of ESTsoft

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESTsoft Corporation , a leader in AI-powered content technology, today announced a strategic partnership with ElevenLabs, the global leader in voice synthesis. Using Cultural Intelligence technology, the collaboration will advance the capabilities of PERSO.ai , ESTsoft’s natural AI dubbing platform. The result will help maintain cultural authenticity while scaling across markets.The creator economy generates over $250 billion annually , and global content consumption continues to grow across languages. However, content creators face a challenge in that traditional video dubbing costs can be extremely expensive. This makes international expansion difficult, often limiting access to a large portion of the global audience. The core problem is how to maintain cultural integrity in content while expanding to new markets.Unlike traditional AI dubbing solutions that focus solely on linguistic translation, PERSO.ai's Cultural Intelligence Engine analyzes contextual cues, emotional undertones and cultural references to ensure content resonates authentically across markets. The platform combines ElevenLabs' voice synthesis with lip-sync technology that has been refined through a global content ecosystem.“We’re not just solving content translation challenges. We’re building the foundation for how global content will be created, shared and consumed during the next decade,” said Sangwon Chung, CEO of ESTsoft. “PERSO.ai represents a fundamental breakthrough. This is AI that doesn’t just translate languages, but translates cultures. Our technology has been battle-tested in one of the world’s most sophisticated content markets. We’re now making that same level of cultural intelligence available to creators worldwide.”Key features of the partnership include:● Cultural Intelligence Engine: AI that preserves cultural nuances and contextual meaning● Human-Level Lip-Sync: improved accuracy compared to leading competitors● Multi-Speaker Processing: handling of up to 10 speakers simultaneously● Global Language Support: 70+ languages with cultural context adaptation● Efficiency: Up to 70% faster production versus traditional dubbing and voiceover workflows, 90% cost reductionThe platform currently processes over 50,000+ minutes of content monthly, with users spanning education, entertainment, corporate training and media production sectors across multiple continents.“We are committed to a future where language is no longer a barrier to cultural connection,” said Mati Staniszewski, CEO of ElevenLabs. “This partnership makes it possible to share content across cultures without losing what makes it meaningful. That’s the real breakthrough – not just translation, but understanding.”The two companies plan to partner in the future on further content localization R&D initiatives.About ESTsoft CorporationFounded in 1993, ESTsoft has evolved from a software company to an AI innovation leader. The company's flagship ALTools suite serves over 30M MAU domestically, establishing the technical foundation that drove its transformation into AI technology. Today, ESTsoft's PERSO.ai platform delivers natural AI dubbing with lip-sync and multilingual video translation, helping creators and businesses reach global audiences instantly. With three decades of software expertise now powering its AI solutions, ESTsoft continues driving innovation in AI.About ElevenLabsElevenLabs researches and builds audio AI tools for creators, media, and businesses. Their models use proprietary methods for context awareness and high compression to deliver lifelike, compelling, and nuanced speech, voices and sound effects across 70+ languages. The company's AI tools are used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, localize media in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.

