Telenav Integrates Google Places UI Kit to Enhance Navigation Search Experience

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telenav today announced a partnership with Google to license Google's Places UI Kit for integration into Telenav's navigation platform. This partnership will deliver enhanced search functionality and improved experience for drivers worldwide.

The integration leverages Google's comprehensive Places on Google Maps, recognized as the industry standard for coverage and data freshness. This enables Telenav to offer access to Google's robust Places ecosystem while maintaining flexibility to create customized user experiences tailored to specific customer requirements.

"This integration represents a significant advancement in our search capabilities," said Hassan Wahla, President Automotive at Telenav. "By incorporating Google's Places UI Kit, we deliver the quality and comprehensiveness users expect from Google's Places data, while maintaining the award-winning navigation experience our customers rely on."

Key Features and Capabilities
Google Places UI Kit integration introduces 3 core enhancements:
• Places Autocomplete provides intelligent search suggestions, displaying relevant Google places results as users type, enabling faster and more accurate destination selection.
• Places Search delivers comprehensive search results powered by Google's advanced algorithms, ensuring users can find virtually any location or point of interest.
• Places Details offers access to Google's extensive location database, providing users with full details about their chosen destinations.

Enhanced User Experience
The integration retains Telenav's commitment to customizable user interfaces while providing access to Google's authoritative places data. This combination ensures automotive manufacturers and customers can deliver branded navigation experiences without compromising search quality or global coverage.

The partnership reinforces Telenav's position in the automotive navigation market while expanding capabilities available to customers seeking best-in-class location search functionality.

About Telenav
Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based services, focused on transforming life on the go. With extensive experience in automotive integration and cross-cultural business facilitation, Telenav serves as a bridge between global technology services and automotive manufacturers.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary.

