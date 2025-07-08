GlobeScribe Announces Soft Launch of AI-Powered Book Translation Service

GlobeScribe AI Book Translation Fred Freeman and Betsy Reavley, GlobeScribe Co-Founders

Empowering independent authors and publishers to reach a global audience

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobeScribe , an AI-powered book translation service, today announced the soft launch of its platform. This phase offers independent authors and publishers early access to fast, affordable and high-quality translation services, aiming to expand their global reach.Historically, the cost and complexity of book translation have presented a barrier for most authors and publishers. Professional human translation can range from $7,000 to $17,500, or more, per novel and take months to complete. That means many books remain confined to their original language."The publishing world needs smarter, faster solutions, especially for independent creators. GlobeScribe delivers exactly that," said Fred Freeman, Co-founder of GlobeScribe. "Our soft launch lets us perfect a service that will eliminate the traditional hurdles of high costs and long waits that come with translating books."During the soft launch, users can upload manuscripts and receive AI-powered translations within 24 hours, often in two hours. The service is $100 per book, per language. GlobeScribe's AI translates creative writing, prioritizing fluency, tone and character voice, suitable for both fiction and non-fiction.Initially, GlobeScribe supports French, Spanish, German, Italian and Portuguese. Publishers can also use GlobeScribe through white-label, API solutions. Volume discounts are available. A five-language package costs $450. The platform currently supports EPUB and DOCX files.Insights from this soft launch will optimize GlobeScribe for its wider public release, anticipated in August.About GlobeScribeGlobeScribe is a technology company providing AI-powered book translation services. Founded by publishing veterans , GlobeScribe offers fast, affordable and high-quality translations, making international publishing accessible to every writer and publisher.

