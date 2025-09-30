GlobeScribe and Book Brush Announce Strategic Affiliate Partnership

Collaboration helps authors expand their reach into global markets

This relationship is a great fit, as we both share a commitment to helping authors succeed. Our goal is to make the process of expanding into new markets as simple and affordable as possible.” — Fred Freeman, Co-founder of GlobeScribe.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobeScribe , a leading provider of book translation services and Book Brush , the all-in-one platform for creating professional book marketing images today announced a new co-branded affiliate partnership . This collaboration is designed to empower authors and publishers by providing a seamless pathway to expand their reach into global markets."This relationship is a great fit, as we both share a commitment to helping authors succeed," said Fred Freeman, co-founder at GlobeScribe. "Our goal is to make the process of expanding into new markets as simple and affordable as possible, and this partnership with Book Brush will allow us to reach a community of authors who are already invested in professional book marketing."As part of the partnership, GlobeScribe has created a dedicated co-branded page on its website, prominently featuring both the Book Brush and GlobeScribe logos. This page will serve as a resource for Book Brush users seeking high-quality translation services to make their books accessible to a wider, international audience."Book Brush is dedicated to providing authors with the best tools to promote their work,” said Josh Wiley, CEO and Founder at Book Brush. “Our partnership with GlobeScribe offers our users a fantastic opportunity to take their marketing efforts to the next level by reaching readers around the globe. We believe this will be a valuable resource for our community, and we are excited to see the impact of this collaboration."Any customer referred to GlobeScribe through the co-branded page will receive an exclusive 10% lifetime discount on all GlobeScribe translation orders. This special offer is designed to provide authors and publishers with an immediate and long-term benefit for their translation needs.For more information: www.globescribe.ai/Bookbrush About GlobeScribeGlobeScribe is a technology company providing AI-powered book translation services. Founded by publishing veterans, GlobeScribe offers fast, affordable and high-quality translations, making international publishing accessible to every writer and publisher.About Book BrushBook Brush is the leading all-in-one design platform for authors and publishers, trusted by over 150,000 authors worldwide. With easy-to-use tools and customizable templates, Book Brush helps authors create professional book marketing images, 3D mockups, video trailers, and Amazon A+ content in minutes—no design experience required. From indie authors to publishing teams, Book Brush makes it simple to market books and reach readers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.