PR Pro and Agency Head Don F. McLean Releases First Book, The In Crowd for LinkedIn Mastery, Now Available on Amazon

Now Available on Amazon!

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of development, Don F. McLean, founder of McLean Media and global speaker on personal branding, has officially launched his first book, The In Crowd for LinkedIn Mastery: Powering Your Path to Professional Success & Thought Leadership Through a PR Mindset.

Blending years of communications expertise with a fresh, Public Relations (PR) driven perspective, the book teaches professionals across nearly all industries how to elevate their presence on LinkedIn with intention, confidence, and strategic storytelling. Now available on Amazon, this text is rooted in the power of personal PR to help people show up online in ways that open doors and attract the right opportunities.

“This book is personal,” said McLean. “After nearly two decades in public relations, I wanted to give people a practical, empowering way to take control of their voice on LinkedIn. I’ve spent the last two years writing, refining, and speaking about these ideas, and now, I finally get to share them with the world.”

Key themes in The In Crowd for LinkedIn Mastery include:

- How to craft a magnetic LinkedIn profile that reflects your unique value

- The mindset shift from resume to reputation

- Posting strategies that build trust, not just traffic

- How to grow your influence with or without a big following

- Content ideas that speak to your audience and position you as a thought leader

- The power of public praise, comments, and strategic engagement

Leading up to the book’s release, McLean has been invited to speak at numerous conferences across the U.S. and internationally, including a recent keynote in Dublin, Ireland. His approach is helping communicators, students, and business professionals reimagine LinkedIn as a platform for real connection to focus their mindset on the entire expanse of their career and be engaged to meet and exceed their goals.

The In Crowd for LinkedIn Mastery is now available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon. It’s ideal for all levels of professionals from interns to CEOs, as well as job seekers, entrepreneurs, and anyone else ready to rethink what it means to be seen.

Buy your copy today at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCMCLPDD.

About the Author

Don F. McLean is a public relations expert and founder of McLean Media. Named Small Agency of the Year by the Bulldog PR Awards, Don has worked with startups, executives, and global brands to build influence through storytelling. His signature talks and workshops have inspired professionals around the world to rethink their digital presence, starting with LinkedIn. Follow the author at www.linkedin.com/in/donaldfmclean.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.