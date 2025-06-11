Bo Kemp Joins ACHIEVE Summit 2025 Speaker Lineup; Expanded Sunday Workshops Announced

This year’s ACHIEVE Summit will be a premier event in Chicago’s South Suburbs” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) is pleased to announce the addition of extensive offerings to the Sunday workshop sessions of the upcoming ACHIEVE Summit. Additionally, Bo Kemp, the mind behind the ACHIEVE Summit, has joined the lineup of speakers. The Sunday workshops will be led by seasoned business leaders and real estate developers to equip attendees with essential skills and knowledge to rapidly scale their businesses and address complex operational challenges. Nine workshops will fill Sunday’s agenda, with hands-on sessions covering critical topics, including post-acquisition strategy, succession and exit planning, deal structuring and financing, managing distressed or underperforming assets, business scaling strategies, and more.Taking place June 27 to 29 at the Tinley Park Convention Center, the ACHIEVE Summit is designed to unlock generational wealth through real estate investment, deal-making, and entrepreneurship. Attendees will include developers, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, brokers, agents, appraisers, lenders, contractors, legal professionals, accountants, and other professionals. Currently, tickets to the Sunday workshops are available on the ACHIEVE Summit website and are only included in the Premium and VIP packages. Opportunities to buy access to Sunday’s workshops will also be available during the Saturday conference at Tinley Park.“This year’s ACHIEVE Summit will be a premier event in Chicago’s South Suburbs,” said Bo Kemp. “With elevated offerings and additional programming for the Sunday workshops, the Summit will not only gather hundreds of professionals eager to invest, make deals, and spur economic growth, but also supply attendees with tangible skills and tactics they can immediately use in their careers.”The ACHIEVE Summit will be the largest gathering of real estate, investment, and entrepreneurial professionals ever in the Southland. Bo Kemp, CEO of the SDA and the founder of the ACHIEVE Summit, has been added to the list of conference speakers. This news comes after the exciting reveal of multiple nationally acclaimed personalities set to headline the conference, including Daymond John, Star of ABC's Shark Tank, as the conference’s keynote speaker.The ACHIEVE Summit is set to be a transformative experience. Attendees will have the chance to unlock financial opportunities, forge game-changing partnerships, and gain insider knowledge that drives revenue and growth. For more information on the ACHIEVE Summit and a breakdown of the Sunday workshops, please visit www.achievesummit2025.com Big moves start with small conversations. Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking opportunity in the Southland next month. Together, we will achieve more than previously thought possible. We hope to see you there!###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the south suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

