Matomo Launches New Partner Program to Expand Global Reach of Privacy-First Analytics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matomo , the open-source, privacy-first web and app analytics platform, has announced the launch of its new Partner Program . This initiative aims to build a strong network of trusted partners worldwide to deliver ethical and privacy-compliant analytics solutions to businesses and organizations globally. The Matomo Partner Program brings together digital agencies, developers, consultants, and integrators supported by Matomo to offer full or partial implementation, ongoing services, and localized expertise to clients in their respective regions.The Matomo Partner Program is built for organizations seeking direct help from trusted partners who understand regional privacy laws, cultural context, and technical environments. It also extends Matomo’s service and sales capacity to meet the growing demand for ethical alternatives to Google Analytics, especially in sectors like healthcare, government, and finance."We are excited to launch the Matomo Partner Program, which will allow us to better serve our global community by providing access to local, trusted experts," said Adam Taylor, Chief Operating Officer of Matomo. "As privacy regulations grow more complex and the need for regional nuance becomes more urgent, we’ve made localization a central pillar of our growth strategy. Building on our community of existing partners, this program expands the possibilities of ethical analytics and reinforces our commitment to data privacy. The Partner Program will aid Matomo’s sustainable growth, ensuring partners can verify the software meets the specific business needs of organizations and provide tailor-made solutions."Key Benefits of the Matomo Partner Program:- Access to Certified Experts: End customers gain access to vetted partners who understand local compliance, industry context, and technical customization needs.- Global Support: The program enables Matomo to meet each specific market’s needs and scale customer success and excellence globally through the network of trusted, local experts.- Expanded Service Offerings: Digital agencies and consultancies can better provide their service offerings with privacy-first analytics.- Regional Expertise: With a growing network of certified local partners, the program offers region-specific support and implementation expertise.Matomo is a global web analytics platform known for its commitment to transparency, compliance, and the ability for users to control their own data. Matomo collects data ethically, without feeding ad networks or reselling user information, empowering organizations to gain valuable insights from their data without compromising user privacy. Unlike other analytics platforms, Matomo provides 100% data ownership and offers both cloud and on-premise hosting options, ensuring compliance with strict privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.For more information about the Matomo Partner Program, visit matomo.org/matomo-partner-programme ###About MatomoMatomo is a world-leading, open-source, privacy-friendly ethical web analytics platform trusted by over 1.4 million websites in 190 countries and translated into over 50 languages. Matomo helps businesses and organizations track and optimize their online presence, providing powerful digital analytics tools while ensuring full data ownership and compliance with privacy regulations. Matomo’s vision is to create, as a community, the leading open digital analytics platform that gives every user complete control of their data.Visit matomo.org for more information.

