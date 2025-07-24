New SDA 2025 Impact Report Confirms the Southland is on the Rise

$211 Million in Economic Impact, 3,600+ Businesses Supported, More than 480 Jobs Created, and $5.50 Returned for Every Dollar Invested since 2020

The numbers in this report reflect more than economic growth and business deals; they represent lives changed, people uplifted, and neighborhoods on the rise.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) has released its 2025 Impact Report , a five-year (2020-2024) executive summary that details the origins of SDA and its measured success. The report is available on SDA’s website in both a condensed version and its original 90-page format. The report explicitly highlights how the SDA has leveraged modest public and philanthropic backing to generate far-reaching economic, social, and real estate impacts in the Southland.Since its founding in 2019, the SDA has been a unifying force for all 45 municipalities and more than 700,000 residents in the Southland, aligning economic development, vacant property transformation, and innovative investment strategies—such as the upcoming $100 million Monarch Fund—to build momentum toward sustainable growth and shared prosperity. The organization’s unique ability to turn limited public and philanthropic dollars into high-impact results is detailed across five key areas of success.The 2025 Impact Report blends rigorous economic analysis, personal narratives from Southland residents, and forward-looking initiatives, showcasing the strategic success of the SDA since its inception and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for meaningful growth.Top Findings from the 2025 Impact Report Include:- $211 million in total economic impact, delivering an impressive 5.5:1 return on investment- More than 3,600 businesses supported through financial assistance, consulting, and grant access- Over 480 quality jobs created, with a majority in manufacturing, food systems, and local services- 12,366 hours of technical assistance provided, reaching 82.5% minority-owned businesses- 198 properties revitalized and 260 acres of developable land activated for commercial and housing reuseEarly on in its mission, through initiatives like its Business Growth Services (BGS) program, the SDA acted swiftly during the COVID-19 crisis, securing more than $9 million in targeted relief and delivering capacity-building support to stabilize and strengthen small businesses in the Southland. These actions helped preserve jobs, sustain neighborhood retail, and lay the foundation for long-term resilience.The report also details the SDA’s industry cluster strategies, such as the Southland Metals HUB and the expansion of the Southland Food Ecosystem, which have enabled local manufacturers and entrepreneurs to enter high-growth sectors, increase competitiveness, and partner with statewide initiatives, including Illinois’ $500 million investment in quantum technology.In real estate, the SDA’s work has been equally transformative. From returning vacant homes to the market to powering community-led housing efforts, such as the Harvey Housing Initiative, SDA has delivered tangible, visible improvements across neighborhoods, while expanding the tax base and attracting new residents and investors.“I couldn’t be prouder of the progress SDA has made over these past five years,” said Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority. “The numbers in this report reflect more than economic growth and business deals; they represent lives changed, people uplifted, and neighborhoods on the rise. But this is just the beginning. The 2025 Impact Report is not a finish line but a proof of concept. We now have the momentum, the partnerships, and a tangible record of success to bring generational change to the Southland. The best is yet to come.”Looking ahead, the Monarch Fund, a $100 million private investment vehicle announced in 2024 and set to launch in 2026, is projected to generate more than $2 billion in additional economic impact for the Southland over the next decade. As the report notes, the SDA has already achieved financial self-sufficiency, with 40% of its 2024 revenue coming from self-generated, unrestricted income, nearly doubling expectations and proving the long-term sustainability of its model.The 2025 Impact Report positions the Southland as a region not only poised for growth but actively shaping its future through strategic investment, community empowerment, and a focus on equity and inclusion.For more information on the SDA and how to partner to create meaningful change, please visit www.southlanddevelopment.org ###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.