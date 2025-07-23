FranDevCo Celebrates First Conquer Padel Franchise Deal with Seasoned Multi-Unit Operator

Seasoned Franchise Leader with Fitness Industry Roots Embraces New Chapter in Fastest-Growing Sport: Padel

Alex is a strategic business operator with a deep understanding of what it takes to grow and scale in competitive markets.” — Sung Ohm, President and CEO of FranDevCo

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FranDevCo , a national leader in franchise development services, is proud to announce the signing of the first U.S.-based franchise deal for Conquer Padel Club , the U.S.’s first nationwide padel franchise and a visionary brand leading the way in expanding the inclusive sport. The Baker family- brothers Alex and Greg, and father, Robert, are the inaugural franchisees and owners of the innovative new brand, marking an exciting new chapter in the family’s entrepreneurial journey.Alex Baker, a seasoned franchise operator with over 14 years of experience, was instrumental in building out a portfolio of 23 Planet Fitness locations across Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee. He handled everything from coordinating site leases and build-outs to launching local marketing efforts and leading hiring strategies. After selling their Planet Fitness portfolio, originally spearheaded by their father, Robert, Alex was eager to pursue a new venture that he and Greg could call their own. Robert’s wealth of experience and knowledge from Planet Fitness will provide valuable guidance to his sons, who will be running the sports club.Greg Baker, who brings corporate experience and a deep passion for padel as a member of a local club, joined Alex in seeking a franchise opportunity that aligned with their lifelong love of sports and fitness. The two attended RaquetX, a premier racket sports conference, where they were introduced to Conquer Padel Club and connected immediately with the brand’s mission and team.Alex’s multi-unit franchise expertise, paired with Greg’s firsthand enthusiasm for padel and strong business acumen, made them a powerful team ready to break ground. Working closely alongside FranDevCo and the Conquer Padel Club executive team provided them the validation and resources needed to confidently move forward, including access to extensive international industry performance data, an array of advanced facility amenities, and full transparency throughout the process.“Alex is a strategic business operator with a deep understanding of what it takes to grow and scale in competitive markets. His background as a successful entrepreneur and now teaming up with his brother Greg made them ideal candidates for this milestone launch,” said Sung Ohm, CEO of FranDevCo. “We’re proud to support them as they lead the charge in bringing padel to American players.”Conquer Padel’s unique value proposition, a combination of high-end amenities, cutting-edge technology, and a community-first approach, is designed to redefine racket sports in the U.S. With industry-leading partners like MejorSet, PlaySight, and playbypoint, each Conquer facility features multiple world-class courts, video replay systems, cold plunges, saunas, and inclusive spaces that foster authentic connection on and off the court.As the sport of padel continues to gain traction across the U.S., Conquer Padel Club, with FranDevCo’s support, is poised to become the defining brand in this rapidly growing space, empowering entrepreneurs and growing a passionate community of players nationwide.###About Conquer PadelConquer Padel is a visionary brand leading the way in expanding Padel across the U.S. with a premium franchise model and top-tier facilities. Founded by a dream team of seasoned padel club operators, franchise industry veterans, and business leaders, our brand stands for excellence, community, innovation, and accessibility. Through strong industry partnerships with PlaybyPoint, MejorSet, and PlaySight, we’re equipping our franchisees with the best technology, world-class courts, and cutting-edge analytics.Our mission is clear: to accelerate the growth of padel across the U.S., making it a profitable, accessible, and exciting business opportunity for investors and sports entrepreneurs nationwide. To learn more about Conquer Padel Club, please visit https://conquerpadel.com/ About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce responsible, rapid, and sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. The FranDevCo mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

