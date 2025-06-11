Meyer Lucas Team at Compass Announces New Industry Designations for Top Agents

Meyer Lucas Real Estate Jennie Greever of Meyer Lucas Team in Palm Beach County earns the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) designation and certification from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Muriel Paton of Meyer Lucas Team in Palm Beach County earns the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) designation Makayla Lynch of Meyer Lucas Team in Palm Beach County earns her Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation

Elevating Excellence: Meyer Lucas Team Agents Earn Prestigious Real Estate Designations, Reinforcing Leadership in Luxury and Client-Focused Service

These designations are more than just credentials. They’re a reflection of the culture we’ve built here.” — Holly Meyer Lucas, founder and owner of the Meyer Lucas Team

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team at Compass (“Meyer Lucas”) is proud to announce that three of its standout agents – Jennie Greever Muriel Paton , and Makayla Lynch – have earned new industry designations and certifications that further elevate the team’s elite level of service.Senior Luxury Agent Jennie Greever and Luxury Agent Muriel Paton have both earned the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) designation, awarded to professionals who complete advanced coursework in negotiation strategies and client advocacy. Jennie also achieved certification from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a prestigious credential recognizing expertise in high-end real estate. Rising star Makayla Lynch earned her Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) designation, a nationally recognized distinction for buyer-focused real estate professionals.“These designations are more than just credentials. They’re a reflection of the culture we’ve built here,” said Holly Meyer Lucas, founder and owner of the Meyer Lucas Team. “Our agents don’t just show up. They push themselves, they grow, and they master their craft every single day. I’m so proud of Jennie, Muriel, and Makayla for going all in and continuing to raise the bar for what it means to be a real estate professional.”Jennie Greever, a three-time Meyer Lucas Slayer Circle award winner and 2023 finalist for Best of Palm Beach Top Realtor, has closed over 50 transactions and earned a reputation for delivering a luxury experience at every price point. Her new certifications amplify her ability to guide buyers and sellers through the most competitive corners of the market with confidence, strategy, and unmatched attention to detail.Muriel Paton, known for her precision, professionalism, and fierce client advocacy, continues to be a trusted expert in luxury and coastal real estate. With her RENE designation, she brings even more negotiation power and tactical expertise to every transaction.Makayla Lynch, one of the team’s fastest rising agents, brings fresh energy and client-first focus to every deal. With her ABRdesignation, Makayla is now formally recognized for her commitment to representing buyer-clients with top-tier knowledge, professionalism, and care.At Meyer Lucas, these achievements aren’t outliers. They’re the standard. This latest round of designations underscores the team’s ongoing commitment to excellence, growth, and delivering a real estate experience that sets the bar for the industry.About Meyer LucasThe Meyer Lucas Team at Compass is a female owned and operated, top producing luxury real estate team led by award winning leader, Holly Meyer Lucas and based in Jupiter, Florida. Having sold over 1,000 properties and ranking consistently among the leading real estate teams in the state of Florida and nation, Holly and her team provide premium home sales and marketing services, and home buyer representation across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast of Florida. They are founding members of the prestigious Sports & Entertainment Division at Compass, where Holly sits on the Executive Committee. While Holly is known locally and recognized nationally for her work finding homes for Jupiter's professional athletes and their families, the Meyer Lucas Team treats every buyer and seller like a VIP. Whether you are buying a home, selling a home, or investing in real estate, contact our team today to get the ball rolling on your next move. For more information about Meyer Lucas Real Estate, please visit meyerlucas.com.

