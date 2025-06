Al via MakeITcircular 2025: il contest di Maker Faire Rome 2024 per progetti di economia circolare

About

Consumer Communications, branding leader and certified journalist with over 20 years of experience in crafting and executing high-impact strategies. A career spanning the music and broadcasting industries with Radio Dimensione Suono; the beverage sector with Red Bull and the innovation environment. Recognized for delivering measurable results through analizing behavioral and data insights. Persuasive storyteller and strategic and out of the box thinker. Known for sensing the zeitgeist and crafting communication strategies that resonate with different audiences. Passionate about mentoring, professional growth, and aligning campaigns with cultural trends for enduring audience engagement