Dr. Victoria Rader Appointed Regional Director of Global Woman Club Metro DC

Global Woman Club Metro D.C. area

Award-Winning Coach and Speaker to Lead Expansion of Empowered Women’s Network in the Nation’s Capital

Empowered women empower the world.” — Mirela Sula, Founder & CEO, Global Woman Club

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Woman Club, a world-renowned platform uniting women entrepreneurs and leaders across the globe, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Victoria Rader as the Regional Director of the Metro DC Chapter. A celebrated transformational coach, bestselling author, and founder of YU2SHINE , Dr. Rader is poised to energize and expand the Global Woman Club presence in the U.S. capital.With a thriving international network, Global Woman Club empowers women to grow personally and professionally by building local communities with global impact. As the Metro DC Director, Dr. Rader will host monthly business networking events, masterminds, and speaker platforms aimed at fostering collaboration, visibility, and real transformation for women entrepreneurs and professionals in the region.“It is an honor to serve the incredible women of Metro DC,” said Dr. Victoria Rader. “My goal is to create a vibrant and empowering space where women not only connect and collaborate—but where they heal, grow, and succeed together.”A former university professor turned transformational leader, Dr. Rader is globally recognized for her work in Quantum Personal Development™, blending neuroscience, spirituality, and business strategy. She has received the Quilly, Expy, and Brainz CREA Global Awards and is known for her practical yet profound teachings that help people release limiting beliefs, shift their mindset, and create sustainable success.Dr. Rader’s leadership within Global Woman Club was recently spotlighted in an inspiring video published by the organization, capturing her mission to transform communities by empowering individuals from within.📽️ Watch the video here“At Global Woman Club, we believe empowered women empower the world. Victoria embodies this mission,” said Mirela Sula, Founder and CEO of Global Woman Club. “Her heart, wisdom, and experience make her the perfect leader to guide the Metro DC chapter forward.”The Global Woman Club Metro DC chapter is now open for membership and participation. Women from all industries and backgrounds are invited to attend local events, become part of a thriving global network, and share their voices in a powerful platform for business, leadership, and change.🔗 Learn more and join the movement at: https://globalwomanclub.com/dc-metro/ About Global Woman ClubFounded by Mirela Sula, Global Woman Club is an international platform for women entrepreneurs and leaders, offering networking events, speaking opportunities, coaching, and media exposure to amplify their voice and vision. With chapters in over 30 cities worldwide, the organization aims to elevate women economically and socially by building strong, connected communities.About Dr. Victoria RaderDr. Victoria Rader is the founder of YU2SHINE and a leading authority in Quantum Personal Development™. She is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, and transformational coach dedicated to helping individuals and organizations unlock their true potential. Her signature programs blend science, spirituality, and strategy to create measurable results and meaningful change.

