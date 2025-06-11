Carolinas MGMA Hosts Inaugural Spring Conference, Unites Healthcare Leaders Across the Carolinas

Carolinas Medical Group Management Association marked a significant milestone with its inaugural Spring Conference at the Wilmington Convention Center.

This event represents the beginning of a new chapter for medical practice leaders across the region—one centered around collaboration, connection, and leadership.” — Michelle Wallace, FACMPE, Carolinas Medical Group 2025 President

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolinas Medical Group Management Association (Carolinas MGMA), the newly launched, collaborative regional association supporting medical practice leaders in North and South Carolina, marked a significant milestone with its inaugural Spring Conference, held May 14–16, 2025, at the Wilmington Convention Center in historic Wilmington, NC.With more than 115 attendees and 61 exhibiting organizations, the Spring Conference delivered dynamic education, networking, and exhibitor engagement for medical practice executives from across the Carolinas. Themed “Building a Legacy Together," this first major event under the newly unified organization set a strong foundation for what lies ahead."We are thrilled by the turnout and enthusiasm we experienced in Wilmington," said Michelle Wallace, FACMPE, Carolinas Medical Group 2025 President. "This event represents the beginning of a new chapter for medical practice leaders across the region—one centered around collaboration, connection, and leadership."Commenting on the strength of Carolinas MGMA and the organization’s potential for growth, Wallace remarked, “With a combined population of approximately 16.7 million, South Carolina and North Carolina would rank as the 5th most populous state in the nation—right behind California, Texas, Florida, and New York. Together, we are stronger.”Carolinas MGMA is proud to represent a growing community of more than 700 members dedicated to excellence in medical practice management. The organization fosters connection and professional growth through year-round education, leadership development, and statewide networking opportunities.General sessions at the Carolinas MGMA Spring Conference featured timely topics such as payer contracting, AI transformation, physician engagement, human trafficking in healthcare, serving the indigenous population in the Carolinas, healthcare leadership, and managing practice efficiencies. A full agenda is available at carolinasmgma.org/spring-conference-agenda With the success of this first conference, Carolinas MGMA is already planning for future events and initiatives designed to support its members and the broader healthcare community in the Carolinas. Including a Fall Conference set for September 17-19, 2025, in Myrtle Beach, SC and a trip for those interested in learning more about the Economics of Happiness in Healthcare taking members to both Copenhagen and Amsterdam.Interested in learning more or joining Carolinas MGMA?Visit www.carolinasmgma.org or email info@carolinasmgma.org to get connected.The Carolinas Medical Group Management Association gives the professional administrator rich information and contacts for professional growth. Since founding in 1971, we have represented the healthcare industry and medical practices across North and South Carolina. Our membership includes executives and managers of private group practices, academic medical centers, integrated delivery systems, and companies that support medical provider organizations.

