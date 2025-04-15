The Duravent Group Announces New Large-Diameter Chimney to Product Lineup

DuraTech® Large-Diameter Chimney (DuraTech LDC) All-Fuel, Double-Wall Chimney System, available in 10”-24” diameters

New product available now from the Duravent Group™: DuraTech® Large-Diameter Chimney (DuraTech LDC) All-Fuel, Double-Wall Chimney System in 10”-24” diameters

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™ — a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—is excited to introduce a new product that is now available in its extensive lineup of products: the DuraTechLarge-Diameter Chimney (DuraTech LDC) All-Fuel, Double-Wall Chimney System, available in 10”-24” diameters.The DuraTech LDC was developed to vent large-scale residential fireplaces (masonry and factory-built), boilers, and other high-temperature appliances. It is tested and certified to U.S. and Canadian standards, offering safety, reliability, and confidence for demanding applications, and is available from multiple brands within the Duravent Group’s brand portfolio.With U.S. listings including UL 103 Type HT in 10”-16” diameters, the DuraTech LDC stands out for high-temperature uses. This product also includes UL 103 in 18”-24” diameters in U.S. listings and CAN/ULC-604 in 10”-24” diameters for Canadian listings.When it comes to safety and performance, the DuraTech LDC is the optimal solution for an all-fuel chimney. In addition to coming in a wide variety of diameters, it’s also available in multiple lengths, features corrosion-resistant stainless steel, and includes many other features to simplify installation, inspection, and maintenance.“We are proud to offer a solution that enhances the safety, performance, and ease of installation for our customers, while also setting a new standard in the industry for reliable, long-lasting venting systems,” says Éric Dufour, VP Innovation and Engineering. “This product not only ensures unparalleled safety with high-temperature ratings but also offers flexibility in installation for a wide range of appliances.”About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a recognized for global climate technology in the venting, filtration, and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. The Duravent Group is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with 14 distinct brands and locations across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.The Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety with world class manufacturing, distribution, and customer service, using proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.