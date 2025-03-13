The Duravent Group to Showcase New Venting Products at Hearth, Patio, Barbecue (HPB) Expo

The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—will attend the 2025 HPBExpo from March 26-29 in New Orleans.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™—a recognized leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries—will attend the 2025 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo) from March 26-29 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. Visit the Duravent Group at booth #713 to learn about its latest innovations and products in venting, chimney, and hearth.At this year’s HPBExpo, the Duravent Group’s booth will highlight its strategic partnership with RUTLAND. RUTLAND products are designed to maintain, clean, and repair wood, pellet, and gas stoves, BBQs, chimneys, and fireplaces. The collaboration between the Duravent Group and RUTLAND offers customers an extensive array of high-quality, domestically produced products for a broad range of needs. RUTLAND will be located next to the Duravent Group at booth #712.In addition, the Duravent Group will showcase several brand-new products and redesigns including the soon-to-be-released DuraTech® Large-Diameter Chimney (DuraTech LDC) All-Fuel, Double-Wall Chimney System, a newly redesigned connection method for 10” and 12” B-Vent , and coming this summer, the 8”x11” DirectVentPro—as well as many other industry-leading venting solutions.Coming soon, the DuraTech LDC was developed to vent large-scale residential fireplaces (masonry and factory-built), boilers, and other high-temperature appliances. It is the optimal solution for an all-fuel chimney and can be used in both residential and commercial settings. It is tested and certified to U.S. and Canadian standards, offering safety, reliability, and confidence for demanding applications.The 10” and 12” B-Vent models were created with customer feedback in mind to simplify assembly and installation. These products will be available from several brands within the Duravent Group’s portfolio of brands.Also, coming this summer, the 8”x11” DirectVentPro provides a unitized, co-axial venting system for direct vent gas or propane fireplaces.The Duravent Group team will be available to discuss other up-and-coming product enhancements and anticipated new products, longstanding products and partnerships, and its portfolio of 14 brands. Visit DuraventGroup.com to learn more.###About The Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting, filtration, and air control industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com.

