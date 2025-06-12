Empower-mE® App Adds ‘My Freedom’ Feature to Help Users Overcome Self-Sabotage and Addiction

Empower mE Feel your Freedom YU2SHINE.com

Innovative Affirmation Tool Targets Addiction, Procrastination, and Negative Patterns at the Root

Your thoughts create your reality—‘My Freedom’ helps you reshape both.” — Dr. Victoria Rader

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YU2SHINE , the global leader in Quantum Personal Development™, proudly announces the release of ‘My Freedom’, the newest transformational feature in the Empower-mEapp. Created to help users break free from self-sabotaging patterns and addictions, this intuitive tool empowers individuals to reclaim control of their thoughts, habits, and lives.The ‘My Freedom’ feature delivers customized affirmations designed to address the root causes of limiting behaviors—such as procrastination, addiction, and the need for external validation. By engaging the mind at both conscious and subconscious levels, users experience a powerful shift from self-limitation to self-liberation.“Addiction and self-sabotage often stem from unaddressed emotional wounds,” said Dr. Victoria Rader , founder of YU2SHINE. “'My Freedom' provides the tools necessary to heal and rebuild from within, empowering individuals to create a life of confidence, joy, and freedom.”Unlike conventional self-help approaches, Empower-mEincorporates a quantum-intuitive framework that blends neuroscience, energy alignment, and mindset coaching. The result is a dynamic, highly personalized journey toward emotional resilience and clarity.Whether users seek to overcome procrastination, reduce dependency on approval, or free themselves from toxic patterns, ‘My Freedom’ offers the practical and emotional support needed for sustained growth. Every affirmation is designed to adapt to the user’s personal breakthroughs, helping them feel seen, supported, and self-empowered.“Our mission is to provide cutting-edge, soul-aligned solutions for personal growth,” added Dr. Rader. “With ‘My Freedom,’ we’ve built a tool that not only inspires transformation—it sustains it.”The Empower-mEapp, now featuring ‘My Freedom’, is available for download on all major platforms.Explore your journey to freedom and personal empowerment today.👉 Learn more at: https://yu2shine.com About YU2SHINEYU2SHINE is a global transformational platform dedicated to Quantum Personal Development™, offering cutting-edge programs and intuitive tools that empower individuals to achieve emotional freedom, mental clarity, and spiritual growth. Founded by bestselling author and mindset coach Dr. Victoria Rader, YU2SHINE is redefining what’s possible for people around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.