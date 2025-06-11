Wiggle Butt Academy Welcomes Fable Gay to All Star Training Team

Wiggle Butt Academy's Logo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy is excited to announce the addition of Fable Gay, IAABC-ADT, FDM, to our growing team of skilled and compassionate dog training professionals. With more than a decade of experience working with dogs and their families, Fable brings both deep expertise and heart to every client relationship.Fable is an Accredited Dog Trainer through the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants (IAABC-ADT) and a Certified Family Dog Mediator (FDM) through Kim Brophey’s groundbreaking L.E.G.S. model. They are also a graduate of Michael Shikashio’s Aggression in Dogs Master Course and are currently pursuing certifications as both a Certified Dog Behavior Consultant (CDBC) and Certified Separation Anxiety Professional.Since 2012, Fable has worked in multiple aspects of canine care—from grooming salons to animal shelters and doggy daycare centers—before transitioning to full-time training in 2017. They are especially passionate about supporting “barky, lungy” dogs and their guardians through a lens of empathy, clear communication, and science-based strategies. Their training philosophy is rooted in understanding the why behind behavior and helping families build harmonious relationships through trust and play.“Fable’s approach to training is deeply aligned with our values,” said Nicole Kohanski, founder of Wiggle Butt Academy. “Their extensive education, real-world experience, and sincere compassion for both dogs and humans make them an invaluable asset to our clients and community.”Fable shares their life with their partner, Lyndis, and two beloved dogs: Potter, a hound mix, and Lazuli, a Silken Windhound. When not training, they enjoy exploring the outdoors and participating in dog sports like Nose Work, Agility, Rally, and Lure Coursing.To learn more about Fable or to schedule a session, visit www.wigglebuttacademy.com/fable

