Attorney General Jackley Stands with Republican AGs in Support Of President Trump’s Action to Restore Order in California

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he has joined 26 Republican State Attorneys General in supporting President Trump’s decision to activate the National Guard in California to halt rioting.

“I will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy,” said Attorney General Jackley.

In light of the protests in Los Angeles, President Trump announced on June 7 he would call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard under 10 U.S.C. 12406 to temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations.

The participating Attorneys General stand united in condemning:

• Violent attacks on law enforcement.

• The normalization of mob violence as ‘activism.’

• Any attempt to delegitimize efforts to restore order.

• Leaders who put politics above public safety.

Other Attorneys General supporting the President are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

