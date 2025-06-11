NVE Experience Agency Opens First International Office in London

NVE Experience Agency's London leadership. From left to right: James Kyte, Zara Mannings, Georgie Simon, and Shelley Elkins. NVE Experience Agency

LA-based independent creative experiential agency brings Hollywood magic to Europe, marking a major step in its global expansion

We’ve built a dream team that combines global experience with local connection, all united by a passion for creating incredible, transformative experiences — and we’re ready to make some magic happen.” — James Kyte, EVP, Account Services & Global Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVE Experience Agency (NVE) , the independent, LA-based experiential and creative marketing powerhouse known for crafting transformative brand moments, today announced the opening of its first international office in London’s vibrant Shoreditch district. Situated in the iconic Tea Building, at the heart of London's cultural scene, this expansion marks a pivotal moment in NVE’s journey to becoming a truly global agency.NVE’s decision to launch in London was strategic, driven by the booming international experience economy and the agency’s long-term vision for global expansion. For NVE, the U.K. serves as both a gateway to EMEA and a key market in its own right, with the European events industry market projected to reach $123.9 billion by 2030¹.“London is a cultural and commercial epicenter that perfectly aligns with our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and audiences and our commitment to delivering immersive, culturally relevant experiences on a global scale,” said Brett Hyman, CEO & Founder of NVE. “Establishing a U.K. presence enables us to better serve our existing global clients and tap into a new pool of talent. Consider this our official ‘Mind the Gap’ moment – bridging LA creativity with London’s cultural pulse.”NVE’s global footprint has been expanding rapidly. Since NVE first dipped its toe into global work in 2023, the agency has doubled its revenue from international work, tripled its number of global clients, and activated in 14 countries.In addition to NVE’s multi-year partnership with Diageo for Word Class – the world’s largest and most prestigious global bartending competition and industry forum – which earned the agency the distinction of Diageo’s Supplier of the Year for the EMEA region, NVE expanded its global work in 2024 with new partners including Riot Games, Coinbase, Microsoft, and Xbox, and successful experiences produced in five net new markets for the agency: Nairobi, Bengaluru, Bangkok, Singapore, and Manila. To date, NVE’s growth in the global market has been entirely organic, driven by word of mouth or existing relationships and referrals.Celebrated for its work with some of the world's most iconic brands, including Disney, Diageo, Apple, TikTok, Amazon, Google, and Sephora, NVE is on a mission to transform the industry through the power of independent creativity and experiences rooted in culture.NVE’s portfolio reads like a who’s who of unforgettable moments, from opening a rift into the Upside Down for Stranger Things and recreating Saturday Night Live’s famous Studio 8H; to renaming Bourbon Street to Rum Street with Captain Morgan and disrupting the Formula One Miami Grand Prix with an experiential livery reveal for VCARB; to flipping the script on upfronts with Netflix; making autonomous vehicles feel safe and accessible with Waymo at CES; and creating culture-defining tentpoles like Revolve Festival. With its blend of Hollywood heritage, cultural instincts and insights, and integrated capabilities, the agency is poised to bring that same level of innovation and excitement to Europe, as well as global brands and audiences.NVE’s London leadership team brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the U.K. market. James Kyte, EVP, Account Services, with his 20-year track record of spearheading large-scale events for global brands, will lead business operations for the London hub as the agency’s newly appointed Global Managing Director.“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge as NVE’s Global Managing Director, shaping the vision for our London office and fostering customer growth in EMEA and beyond,” said Kyte. “We’ve built a dream team that combines global experience with local connection, all united by a passion for creating incredible, transformative experiences — and we’re ready to make some magic happen. I could not be more excited to bring NVE’s unique mix of insightful strategy, cultural connectivity, and Hollywood flair to London."Shelley Elkins, NVE’s award-winning Chief Creative Officer, will oversee creative across all projects worldwide."We’re not just opening an office; we’re joining a community of some of the world's most brilliant creatives, marketers, strategists, and storytellers," said Elkins. "Our team is ready to start writing the next chapter of NVE's story in London."Georgie Simon, Group Account Director, brings nearly two decades of experiential marketing and hospitality expertise, and will continue to lead global client relationships. Zara Mannings, known for transforming complex visions into unforgettable moments and making them look effortless, will lead execution as Production Director.Currently, NVE's London-based team comprises a local leadership team across client services and production, dedicated creative directors and producers, as well as a wide network of experienced international talent. The agency is also hiring for several London-based accounts and production roles and intends to grow its headcount in line with business growth throughout 2025 and beyond._________________________________________++++About NVE Experience AgencyNVE Experience Agency (NVE) is an independent creative marketing agency that specializes in brand experience. Founded on the principle that ‘The Right Moment Will Transform Someone Forever,’ and named Campaign’s 2023 Experiential Agency of the Year, the agency is on a mission to transform the industry through the power of independent creativity and experiences rooted in culture. With a global network and hubs in LA, NY — and now, London, NVE partners with some of the world's most iconic brands to help them build deeper and more meaningful relationships with their customers. The agency offers a suite of integrated capabilities including Marketing Strategy, Experiential, Event Production, Content and Communications. For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com and follow NVE on Instagram and LinkedIn ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.