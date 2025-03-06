NVE Experience Agency Names Megan Barron as First-Ever Chief Operating Officer

Megan Barron NVE Experience Agency (NVE) is an independent creative marketing agency that specializes in brand experience.

Independent creative agency adds to C-Suite and Senior Leadership Team, eyeing growth, innovation and global expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent creative marketing agency, NVE Experience Agency (NVE), today announced the appointment of Megan Barron as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move comes as NVE continues to experience rapid growth and is building the infrastructure to support its ambitions for global expansion.As COO, Barron will focus on elevating and streamlining agency and financial operations to support NVE’s continued growth. She will also play a key role in future-proofing NVE by integrating innovative thinking and technology, including AI tools and governance, into the agency's operations and infusing innovation-led ideas into client projects. Barron will sit on NVE’s Executive Leadership team and she will report to and work hand-in-hand with NVE CEO and Founder Brett Hyman to ensure the agency stays ahead of the curve and continues to meet clients’ evolving needs.A 16-year veteran in experiential marketing, Barron joins NVE from Jack Morton Worldwide, where she served as General Manager for the IPG-owned agency’s West Coast operation, as well as its US Innovation Lead. Barron’s career trajectory at Jack Morton saw her rise from Senior Account Manager to SVP, Director of Client Services—overseeing a client portfolio that included Google, Meta and Amazon—before pivoting to focus on innovation and business operations. Prior to Jack Morton, Barron honed her skills at IPG’s Momentum Worldwide.Barron is dedicated to empowering teams, cultivating creativity, and delivering transformative solutions that will shape the future of experiential marketing. As an operational leader, her philosophy centers on a human-first approach, and she is passionately committed to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where all team members can thrive."Megan is a catalyst for NVE’s growth. She brings a wealth of experience as an exceptional leader with a strategic mindset and a deep understanding of the experiential marketing landscape that will markedly elevate every aspect of this agency," says NVE Experience Agency CEO and Founder Brett Hyman. "Her analytical skills and client-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve as an agency, and I am confident that Megan will make a major positive impact on our business, our team, and our clients."Barron's appointment also reinforces NVE's commitment to remaining an independent agency while operating at scale. Her expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that NVE continues to deliver innovative and impactful work while maintaining the agility and flexibility that have been key to its success."I am thrilled to join NVE at such an exciting time, we're primed to do something really special here,” says Barron. “Scaling isn't about meeting the needs of today, it's about meeting our needs for tomorrow, and I am excited to work alongside Brett and the rest of the Executive Leadership team to integrate innovative thinking and technology into our systems and processes that will drive the agency forward and future-proof our ability to deliver transformative brand experiences.”NVE has seen tremendous growth and achievement over the past three years, reaching a revenue milestone of $111 million in 2024. This results from a number of strategic investments, including formalizing the agency’s Executive Leadership and Senior Leadership teams; restructuring into cross-functional business groups to deepen category expertise and expand capabilities; introducing its unique culture- and entertainment-fueled B2B division; and bringing on Shelley Elkins as NVE’s first-ever Chief Creative Officer, whose approach to “big idea” conceptual thinking has led to an 80 percent increase in award-winning work and new business wins with major brands including Fenty, Netflix, NBCUniversal, FX Network and more.++++About NVE Experience AgencyNVE Experience Agency (NVE) is an independent creative marketing agency that specializes in brand experience. Founded on the principle that ‘The Right Moment Will Transform Someone Forever,’ and named Campaign’s 2023 Experiential Agency of the Year, the agency is on a mission to transform the industry through the power of independent creativity and experiences rooted in culture. With a global network and large hubs in LA and NY, NVE partners with some of the world's most iconic brands to help them build deeper and more meaningful relationships with their customers. The agency offers a suite of integrated capabilities including Marketing Strategy, Experiential, Event Production, Content and Communications. For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com and follow NVE on Instagram and LinkedIn ###PR CONTACT:Nihara GonsalvesMarketing & Communications Director, NVE Experience Agencynihara.gonsalves@experiencenve.com

