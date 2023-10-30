Industry Powerhouse Shelley Elkins Joins NVE Experience Agency from Jack Morton Worldwide as Chief Creative Officer
L to R: Cameron Huston, Danielle Draeger, Brett Hyman, Matt Molino, Jenny Bronstein, and Shelley Elkins. Photo by Jeff Lorch.
Elkins Will Help Lead the Next Generation of Brand Experience Marketing as NVE Formalizes its C-Suite Class of ExecutivesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett Hyman (he/him), CEO and Founder of NVE Experience Agency (NVE) has announced the hiring of Shelley Elkins (she/her) in the role of Chief Creative Officer. Elkins most recently served as Global Chief Creative Officer for Jack Morton Worldwide.
Elkins will be joining the newly formalized C-Suite class of executives at NVE which includes Hyman as Chief Executive Officer and the elevation of Matt Molino (he/him) to Chief Strategy Officer, Cameron Huston (he/him) to Chief Experiential Officer, Jenny Bronstein (she/her) to Chief Business Officer, and Danielle Draeger (she/her) as Chief People Officer.
As Chief Creative Officer of NVE and a member of its executive team, Elkins will co-lead the agency in ushering in this new era for the industry. An era that will be marked by brand experience at the center of the marketing mix.
“From the first moment I met Shelley, I knew I wanted to partner with her on NVE’s mission to transform the brand experience industry,” said Hyman. “As we seek to make experiences more meaningful for audiences and more impactful for brands, Shelley infuses a new dimension of storytelling, creativity and vision to NVE’s creative practice. And she brings a dynamic form of leadership to our executive team that will help us sustain our growth into new verticals and new horizons.”
As CCO, Shelley will also drive the agency’s creative vision across an impressive roster of clients that includes adidas, Amazon, Apple, Billboard, Diageo, Disney, Liquid I.V., Netflix, and TikTok, helping the agency expand into new markets and verticals globally. In addition to breakthrough brand experiences, she’ll lead the agency in delivering integrated work and further developing its already best-in-class brand content offering.
The addition of Elkins brings NVE’s female leadership representation up to 50% with a total of 3 women and 3 men making up the company’s C-Suite.
“I believe we’ve entered a new era of marketing with experience at the center. Brands and agencies that think experientially and understand culture are the future,” said Elkins. “NVE has brand experience at its core enhanced by true creative independence, deep cultural connection, and world-class integrated production. I’m so excited to help them usher in this new era for the industry.”
Prior to joining NVE, Shelley was the Global CCO for Jack Morton Worldwide where she drove the creative vision for the agency across its network and chaired the agency’s Global Creative Council. Under her direction, Jack garnered numerous high-profile wins including its first-ever Effie Gold, the Lion Grand Prix, the most Ex Awards wins of any agency for two years running, as well as numerous Clios, Shorty’s, and many more. Over the course of her career, Shelley has served on the jury for numerous prestigious awards shows such as Effie Global Best of the Best, and as the chair of the Clios Experiential and OOH jury. She has also proudly participated in numerous mentorship and sponsorship programs including the Effie Academy, IPG SPARK, and the IPG Women’s Leadership Network. Prior to joining Jack Morton, Shelley led creative for Digitas in Chicago and San Francisco across several AOR accounts including KitchenAid, Kaiser Permanente, Emerson, and eBay. She graduated with honors from the University of Missouri-Columbia Journalism School with an emphasis in advertising.
About NVE Experience Agency
NVE Experience Agency (NVE) is an independent creative marketing agency that specializes in brand experience. Founded on the principle that ‘The Right Moment Will Transform Someone Forever,’ and named Campaign’s 2023 Experiential Agency of the Year, the agency is on a mission to transform the industry through the power of independent creativity and experiences rooted in culture. With a global network and large hubs in LA and NY, NVE partners with some of the world's most iconic brands to help them build deeper and more meaningful relationships with their customers. The agency offers a suite of integrated capabilities including Marketing Strategy, Experiential, Event Production, Content and Communications. For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com and follow NVE on Instagram and LinkedIn.
