K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Issue Statement Emphasizing Support for Latino Communities and Community Stability

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Nathan Kadisha Michael Kadisha

Highlights Invaluable Contributions of Latino Residents to Los Angeles’s Economy and Culture, Calls for Community Unity Amidst Demonstrations

We stand in solidarity with those who feel vulnerable and uncertain, and we are committed to fostering an environment where all members of our community feel safe, respected, and valued.” — Nathan Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable prices issued a statement addressing the recent demonstrations in Los Angeles concerning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).The companies are expressing their deep consideration for the impact of these events on the community and reiterating their unwavering support for Latino neighbors and friends.Los Angeles thrives on the diverse contributions of its residents, and Latino communities are a vibrant and essential component of the city’s identity. Their significance, both economically and culturally, is immeasurable. From neighborhood markets and family-run restaurants to the entrepreneurial drive that powers small businesses and creates jobs, Latino residents help shape communities and make Los Angeles a unique and dynamic place to live.“We strongly believe in the importance of human dignity and the stability our communities need. These are values that, unfortunately, seem to be lacking in the events currently unfolding on our streets and in our neighborhoods,” Michael Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings stated. “It is deeply concerning to witness the fear and uncertainty instilled in families who have built their lives here, contributed to our economy, paid taxes, and raised their children as integral parts of our shared community for a decade or more.”These demonstrations reflect a complex and deeply personal issue for many in Los Angeles. The K3 and Alpine teams recognize the anxiety and pain felt by families who fear for their safety and their future. At the same time, the importance of maintaining peace and order so that communities can continue to thrive is essential.Leaders of K3 and Alpine say that it is crucial that we listen to each other with empathy, while working together to create solutions that honor both our shared values and the law.“These individuals are our neighbors, our colleagues, and the parents of our children’s classmates. Their desire to build a better life for themselves and their families is a universal human aspiration, and their efforts have undeniably strengthened our community,” Nathan Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings stated. “We stand in solidarity with those who feel vulnerable and uncertain during these times, and we are committed to fostering an environment where all members of our community feel safe, respected, and valued.”K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties acknowledge that for many, these protests reflect feelings of insecurity as many people feel unsafe and threatened. The companies also expressed concern regarding incidents of violence that have accompanied some demonstrations, stating that such actions undermine legitimate community concerns and detract from peaceful advocacy.“At K3 Holdings, we uphold the law and support the implementation of swift and fair justice for individuals who pose a genuine threat to public safety due to criminal activity,” Michael Kadisha added. Troublemakers working to create division and chaos, are doing a disservice to communities who are already feeling threatened and confused.”The companies emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and finding solutions that uphold both the law and the inherent dignity of every individual. K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are dedicated to supporting Latino communities and working towards a future where their invaluable contributions continue to enrich Los Angeles without fear.“We remain committed to being partners in building a stronger, safer, and more inclusive Los Angeles, Nathan Kadisha said. “We will continue working with community members, leaders, and our residents to come together in understanding and respect, so that everyone can thrive and contribute to the city’s bright future,”###Please visit: www.k3holdings.com About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.