YU2SHINE Announces Nanda Semenyuk as Certified Breathe mE Hypopressive Coach

Nanda Semenyuk, Breathe mE Coach YU2SHINE.com

Bringing Revolutionary Breathwork Fitness to the Forefront

You don’t just breathe—you activate, you strengthen, you transform.” — Nanda Semenyuk, Breathe mE Coach

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YU2SHINE , a leading platform for personal empowerment and holistic wellness, proudly announces the addition of Nanda Semenyuk as a certified Breathe mE Hypopressive Coach. Known for her transformative approach to health and vitality, Nanda is now bringing her expertise to a wider audience through the revolutionary Breathe mE method—a cutting-edge breathwork and posture technique that offers visible physical results in just minutes a day. flatter stomach , a smaller waistline, and improved core strength—these are just some of the benefits practitioners can expect from just 5 minutes of targeted hypopressive breathwork per day. With a growing demand for intelligent, time-efficient fitness solutions, Breathe mE is capturing attention for its ability to reshape not only bodies but lifestyles.“Most people think of breathing as passive,” says Nanda Semenyuk. “But Breathe mE teaches you to activate your core through proper posture and specific breathing techniques. It's not just about aesthetics—it's about reclaiming strength, alignment, and confidence.”With years of experience in holistic healing and somatic practice, Nanda brings a unique blend of wisdom and science to her coaching. Clients working with Nanda don't just learn techniques—they experience deep lifestyle transformation that touches every facet of life, from physical wellness to emotional clarity.“Adding Nanda to our team aligns with YU2SHINE’s mission of delivering multidimensional wellness. She offers something truly transformational that blends physical fitness with internal empowerment,” says Victoria Rader, Founder of YU2SHINE.Breathe mE sessions with Nanda are now available through YU2SHINE’s Empower-ME Academy.To learn more and book a session, visit:About YU2SHINE:YU2SHINE is a personal empowerment platform focused on unlocking individual potential through mindset, energy work, and holistic practices. With an array of expert coaches and unique programs, YU2SHINE empowers clients to thrive physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

