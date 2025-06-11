Evenflo

Evenflo Feeding Chooses Bombay for Strategic Creative in the U.S. Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evenflo Feeding, a brand with over 100 years of heritage known for its commitment to the safety, innovation, and practicality of its breastfeeding products, has partnered with Bombay to connect with a new generation of mothers through authentic dialogue.Gonzalo Martínez, General Director of Bombay, stated, "We are incredibly proud of the trust Evenflo Feeding has placed in Bombay. For us, this collaboration represents an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the power of strategic creativity in a market as dynamic and demanding as the U.S. We aim to impact the business by generating communication that not only informs about the quality and innovation of Evenflo Feeding products but also genuinely connects with new generations of moms, understanding their challenges and celebrating such a beautiful stage as motherhood."The U.S. market for breastfeeding and infant feeding products is robust and growing. According to a report by Grand View Research, the U.S. baby bottle market is expected to reach $864.2 million by 2030. This growth is driven by the continuous demand for safe and convenient infant feeding products. Additionally, interest in breastfeeding remains high."Bombay will be responsible for the conception and execution of integrated campaigns encompassing everything from traditional advertising to digital and content strategies, all focused on highlighting the quality and cutting-edge nature of Evenflo Feeding products added Ericka Tolosa, Head of Project Management for Bombay United States.“Working with a brand like Evenflo Feeding is both an honor and a deeply personal milestone. As a woman who recently became a mother, I understand firsthand the importance of support, trust, and innovation during early parenthood. Evenflo Feeding has been guiding families for over a century, and being part of shaping its future I’m excited for everything to come and proud to be part of this journey.” added Ericka Tolosa, Head of Project Management for Bombay United States.Creative development will be led by Javier Mentasti and Gabriela Suárez.This significant achievement for Bombay solidifies its reputation as an independent Mexican agency that has crossed borders with the goal of revitalizing brand communication for disruption and effectiveness.# # #About BombayBombay is an independent Mexican agency dedicated to challenging conventions. Led by Mike Ruiz in creative direction and Gonzalo Martínez overseeing operations, new business, and client relations, Bombay stands out for its fresh and disruptive approach. With a solid track record at top agencies and brands, Mike and Gonzalo have built a team that isn't afraid to explore new narratives and break molds to create campaigns that truly connect with people.Eleven years since its founding, Bombay now provides its local and regional clients not only with brand consulting services, ESG/sustainability expertise, and in-depth applied intelligence but also strategic planning and creativity. Currently, Bombay manages assignments from the United States to Argentina.For more information, visit https://bombay.agency/

