Panorama Branding wins the Gold Effie with its campaign Pilsener: we´ll make history for Cervecería Nacional

Panorama won the coveted Gold Effie in the Marketing Innovation Solutions category at the Effie Awards Ecuador 2023.QUITO, ECUADOR, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panorama Branding wins the Gold Effie in the Marketing Innovation Solutions category with its campaign "Pilsener: We will make history" for Cervecería Nacional
Panorama won the coveted Gold Effie in the Marketing Innovation Solutions category at the Effie Awards Ecuador 2023. This recognition consolidates Panorama Branding as one of the most promising branding companies in the region.
The winning campaign, "Pilsener: Haremos historia", was a strategy designed in collaboration with Hablaelbalón to awaken soccer pride in Ecuador in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
In the initiative, the brand built a communication platform that resonated in the hearts of Ecuadorians, fostering the soccer spirit and celebrating the country's soccer history.
The strategy focused on celebrating Ecuador's history, recalling timeless moments that united the nation around its National Team. From there, they developed four innovative designs on cans and bottles that immortalized the team's most heroic milestones and at the same time commemorated the 20 years of its first World Cup qualification.
These designs, in addition to being part of the World Cup experience, became a collectible prized by soccer fans.
Lucas del Corral, Founder of Panorama, said: "Winning gold in Effie is a confirmation that we are meeting our objectives as a branding consultancy. At Panorama we have always prioritized that creativity and design transcend and have an effective impact on the business challenges our clients present us with. We are on the right track.
The reception of the campaign was of great magnitude throughout the country, with consumers uncorking Pilsener to win trips to Qatar. The strategy demonstrated that packaging can be an emotive communication vehicle that amplifies and enhances brand attributes.
Marcel Palacio, general manager of Panorama Branding in Ecuador, concluded: "We are very happy with this great recognition for the excellent work we offer our clients on the different fronts of strategic communication, which generates value for brands from a strategy with a specific purpose. Creativity with a purpose, a good execution reaches the consumer and generates good results. From the group we continue to consolidate that look, in all the fronts in which we work with our clients".
Effie Awards Ecuador is the professional evaluation instance focused on the effectiveness of marketing communications. With 50 years of history and presence in more than 55 countries, the Effie Awards are the most relevant awards in the marketing and advertising industry. They recognize effective ideas and the strategies that originated them.
In Ecuador, Effie Awards and Effie College are organized by Valora Ecuador under license granted by Effie Worldwide Inc.
More information about the campaign: https://www.panoramabranding.co/work/pilsener-edicion-mundial-catar-2022/
