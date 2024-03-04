Cerelia chooses Bombay & The Collective Agency to lead Jus-Rol brand communications efforts on the USA market
Cerelia chooses independent agency Bombay & its media partner The Collective Agency to lead Jus-Rol brand communications efforts on the USA marketWHITEHALL, OHIO, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerelia has selected independent agency Bombay to lead its communications strategies and execution in the U.S for Jus-Rol brand, Jus-Rol, the renowned brand of fresh and frozen dough products. This strategic collaboration also includes the participation of The Collective Agency, consolidating an integrated team to enhance the brand's presence in the United States.
“Bombay distinguishes itself through its strategic & pragmatic approach, combined with outstanding creativity. Their track record in developing innovative and effective campaigns and their cutting-edge approach is impressive. The initial six months of collaboration with Bombay have already yielded excellent outcomes for the Jus-Rol brand, and I am optimistic that this marks the commencement of our shared journey toward brand success!”, Julia Hupalo, Marketing Director Cérélia North America.
The Collective Agency, recognized for its expertise in implementing media strategies, will work closely with Bombay to ensure seamless execution of Jus-Rol's communications initiatives. This strategic alliance reflects the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation at all stages of its U.S. presence.
"We are thrilled and honored to be chosen by Jus-Rol to be a part of their story," expressed Gonzalo Martinez, Managing Director at Bombay. "Our agency is committed to creative and strategic excellence, and we are excited to collaborate closely with Jus-Rol and The Collective Agency to take the brand narrative to new heights."
The partnership with Bombay and The Collective Agency - lead by Jorge Guglielmone - takes effect immediately marking an exciting chapter in the history of Jus-Rol and the agency.
“Great teams work best with great clients. JusRol is exactly that, a client that challenges us while letting us do our best work. Incredible journey with an iconic European bakery brand pushing forward in America. Working with Bombay makes everything easy, outstanding creative work and great teams”, expressed Guglielmone.
Javier Mentasti on creative and Ericka Tolosa on operations will lead the management of this account.
The brand looks forward to continuing to deliver high quality products and exceptional experiences to its customers as it expands its presence in the market.
# # #
About Jus-Rol:
Cérélia, is a global food company with small-town roots. Being dough and batter experts, we proudly serve chilled dough and pancake products across Europe, Asia, and North America. With cutting-edge production capabilities, we offer a large range of products: rolled dough, including pizza dough, pastry dough, and
other types of pre-rolled doughs, cookie dough and baked cookies, and pancakes, waffles, and crêpes. We produce for customers under their brands and have our own brands. Particularly in the USA we launched an innovative refrigerated dough portfolio and frozen pancake bites range under the Jus-Rol brand.
