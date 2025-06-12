Summit Spine Continues Expansion into North Carolina, Partners with Dr. Louis Torres

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Louis Torres to our team as we continue to enhance access to advanced pain care for the Fayetteville community.” — Dr. Amit Patel, CEO and Founder of Summit Spine & Joint Centers

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a leading multi-location provider of minimally invasive spine care, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Louis Torres as the newest physician leader. Dr. Torres will support Summit’s growing North Carolina operations – which operate under the Integrated Pain Solutions brand. Dr. Torres’ arrival represents a strategic milestone in the organization’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class musculoskeletal (MSK) solutions to the Fayetteville region.

With an established presence spanning 30 locations in Georgia, 11 in North Carolina, one in Tennessee, and two in South Carolina, Summit Spine & Joint Centers has earned widespread recognition for its excellence in pain management and compassionate patient care. The addition of Dr. Torres strengthens the Company’s dedication to expanding access to high-quality, patient-focused care for individuals suffering from chronic pain across the Southeast.

Specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of complex conditions—including neck and back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, headaches, pelvic and musculoskeletal pain, and neuropathic disorders—Summit Spine leverages state-of-the-art technologies to deliver precision-based care tailored to each patient’s needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Louis Torres to our team as we continue to enhance access to advanced pain care for the Fayetteville community,” said Dr. Amit Patel, CEO and Founder of Summit Spine & Joint Centers. “Our team of highly skilled physicians, nurses, and support staff are united by a shared mission: to improve lives by relieving pain and restoring function through innovative, minimally invasive treatments.”

Dr. Torres, a Fayetteville-based physician with strong ties to the region, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “I’m honored to expand access to advanced pain care in a community that means so much to me. Summit’s focus on cutting-edge technology and its collaborative, patient-centered approach ensures that each patient receives the highest level of comprehensive and compassionate care.”

Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 17 ASCs and 44 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; clinics South Carolina locations in Greenville and Spartanburg; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information call (864) 383-0669 or visit www.summitspine.com.



